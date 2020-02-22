Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VILLANOVA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bey 37 8-17 2-2 0-3 1 0 22
Robinson-Earl 30 2-6 0-0 4-12 2 5 4
Samuels 34 7-10 2-2 1-8 1 2 17
Gillespie 34 2-11 0-0 0-3 6 4 4
J.Moore 37 5-14 1-1 0-6 3 0 13
Swider 15 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Cosby-Roundtree 11 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 4 2
Slater 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-63 5-5 6-36 14 15 64

Percentages: FG .413, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Bey 4-9, J.Moore 2-8, Samuels 1-1, Robinson-Earl 0-2, Swider 0-3, Gillespie 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Moore, Samuels).

Turnovers: 9 (Bey 2, Gillespie 2, Robinson-Earl 2, J.Moore, Samuels, Swider).

Steals: 8 (Bey 2, Gillespie 2, J.Moore 2, Cosby-Roundtree, Robinson-Earl).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 26 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 3
Freemantle 31 1-6 0-0 2-4 0 0 2
Jones 31 5-13 7-8 3-14 1 3 17
Marshall 40 6-13 1-3 1-8 4 0 15
Scruggs 32 3-7 4-4 1-7 5 2 10
Tandy 24 3-8 0-1 0-0 0 2 6
Goodin 13 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
B.Moore 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-56 12-16 8-36 11 10 55

Percentages: FG .357, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Marshall 2-3, Carter 1-1, B.Moore 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Freemantle 0-2, Goodin 0-2, Tandy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Freemantle).

Turnovers: 13 (Scruggs 5, Marshall 4, Carter 2, Freemantle, Jones).

Steals: 6 (Scruggs 3, B.Moore, Goodin, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Villanova 30 34 64
Xavier 21 34 55

.