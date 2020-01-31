https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-11-OREGON-77-CALIFORNIA-72-15018671.php
NO. 11 OREGON 77, CALIFORNIA 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pritchard
|34
|7-13
|5-6
|1-5
|8
|4
|21
|Duarte
|32
|5-8
|7-7
|1-4
|1
|0
|19
|Juiston
|30
|4-6
|0-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|9
|Richardson
|30
|6-10
|1-3
|2-3
|4
|3
|15
|Lawson
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|2
|Mathis
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Okoro
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Walker
|9
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Patterson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-52
|13-18
|7-26
|14
|19
|77
Percentages: FG .519, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Richardson 2-2, Duarte 2-3, Mathis 2-4, Pritchard 2-5, Juiston 1-1, Walker 1-2, Patterson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Juiston 2, Lawson).
Turnovers: 13 (Pritchard 4, Duarte 3, Juiston, Lawson, Mathis, Okoro, Richardson, Walker).
Steals: 7 (Duarte 2, Juiston 2, Richardson 2, Pritchard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|South
|38
|4-11
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|13
|Anticevich
|35
|3-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|10
|Bradley
|33
|9-17
|5-6
|0-2
|3
|3
|27
|Austin
|32
|2-6
|6-7
|0-1
|3
|4
|10
|Thiemann
|28
|4-4
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|8
|Brown
|16
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|Kelly
|11
|0-2
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|Thorpe
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Kuany
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Klonaras
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-47
|17-23
|6-23
|13
|18
|72
Percentages: FG .489, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Bradley 4-8, South 3-7, Anticevich 2-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thorpe).
Turnovers: 13 (Austin 3, Anticevich 2, Bradley 2, Brown 2, Thiemann 2, Kelly, Thorpe).
Steals: 3 (Bradley, Brown, South).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon
|32
|45
|—
|77
|California
|32
|40
|—
|72
