NIAGARA 69, CANISIUS 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Brown
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Brandon
|40
|4-15
|4-4
|0-8
|2
|3
|14
|Harried
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Henderson
|32
|5-11
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|10
|Johnson
|38
|3-13
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|3
|9
|Fritz
|31
|6-7
|6-8
|5-12
|1
|1
|18
|Hitchon
|25
|3-8
|4-6
|4-5
|2
|0
|10
|White
|7
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|16-21
|14-44
|8
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .383, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Brandon 2-10, Harried 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Hitchon 0-1, Henderson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brandon 2, Henderson).
Turnovers: 12 (Hitchon 3, Johnson 3, Fritz 2, White 2, Brandon, C.Brown).
Steals: 1 (Harried).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NIAGARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuakumensah
|20
|6-10
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|5
|12
|Hammond
|33
|6-13
|2-3
|0-8
|3
|3
|17
|Levnaic
|21
|0-2
|3-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Roberts
|31
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|8
|Solomon
|30
|2-6
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|7
|Towns
|23
|7-14
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|16
|MacDonald
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|6
|S.Brown
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|Thomas
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|8-11
|5-29
|12
|15
|69
Percentages: FG .450, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hammond 3-5, MacDonald 2-4, Towns 1-2, Solomon 1-3, Levnaic 0-1, Roberts 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 6 (MacDonald 2, Hammond, Kuakumensah, S.Brown, Solomon).
Steals: 7 (Roberts 3, Towns 2, Levnaic, MacDonald).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Canisius
|32
|34
|—
|66
|Niagara
|34
|35
|—
|69
A_1,568 (2,400).
