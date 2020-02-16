https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Scoring-Leaders-15060545.php
NHL Scoring Leaders
Through Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|58
|33
|59
|92
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|59
|42
|40
|82
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|55
|30
|51
|81
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|57
|32
|48
|80
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|56
|29
|48
|77
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|59
|23
|50
|73
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|57
|32
|41
|73
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|58
|26
|46
|72
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|57
|28
|44
|72
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|59
|42
|29
|71
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|58
|21
|49
|70
|John Carlson, WSH
|58
|15
|54
|69
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|53
|26
|35
|61
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|59
|29
|31
|60
2 tied with 59 pts.
