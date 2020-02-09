Recommended Video:

Through Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 55 31 54 85 -11 14 11 0 9 169 18.3
Connor McDavid Edmonton 55 30 51 81 -8 26 11 0 4 180 16.7
David Pastrnak Boston 56 38 39 77 15 32 17 0 6 218 17.4
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 53 31 44 75 4 12 9 0 4 243 12.8
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 52 27 45 72 23 16 6 0 4 167 16.2
Brad Marchand Boston 56 23 46 69 19 62 5 0 4 149 15.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 54 19 49 68 9 24 4 0 3 118 16.1
Jack Eichel Buffalo 54 31 37 68 16 34 7 1 7 179 17.3
Auston Matthews Toronto 56 40 28 68 13 6 10 0 4 225 17.8
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 54 25 42 67 25 28 4 0 4 162 15.4
Patrick Kane Chicago 54 25 41 66 5 36 6 0 2 200 12.5
John Carlson Washington 55 14 51 65 19 18 2 0 6 153 9.2
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 52 26 33 59 13 20 8 0 6 161 16.1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 45 14 43 57 0 12 6 0 2 114 12.3
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 41 17 40 57 12 38 4 0 4 133 12.8
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 56 23 34 57 1 45 7 0 5 128 18.0
Alex Ovechkin Washington 54 40 17 57 -8 26 12 0 3 251 15.9
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 56 26 30 56 0 30 7 0 6 179 14.5
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 55 23 32 55 10 14 7 0 5 136 16.9
David Perron St. Louis 56 23 31 54 -1 46 9 0 8 137 16.8