FG FT Reb
MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Vasiljevic 39 4-9 6-7 1-7 1 2 16
Lykes 34 6-14 7-7 3-4 1 3 20
Miller 31 6-8 4-5 4-7 0 4 16
McGusty 30 1-9 0-0 0-8 1 0 2
Waardenburg 26 0-2 1-2 1-3 0 3 1
Wong 20 0-6 2-4 4-6 0 2 2
H.Beverly 18 3-7 0-0 0-0 0 2 6
Gkogkos 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Herenton 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-55 20-25 13-35 3 16 63

Percentages: FG .364, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Vasiljevic 2-5, Lykes 1-5, H.Beverly 0-2, McGusty 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (H.Beverly, Waardenburg).

Turnovers: 15 (Lykes 5, McGusty 5, H.Beverly 3, Miller, Vasiljevic).

Steals: 3 (Miller, Waardenburg, Wong).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 35 4-10 1-1 0-4 4 0 10
Funderburk 32 5-12 8-11 4-8 1 2 19
B.Beverly 29 2-10 0-0 0-2 1 1 6
Daniels 29 7-11 0-0 0-2 1 4 15
Bryce 21 3-5 0-0 1-2 5 3 6
Hellems 21 4-7 1-3 1-3 2 4 11
Bates 20 1-1 2-2 1-3 0 2 4
Andree 8 1-3 1-2 1-3 0 0 4
Dixon 4 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 3 2
Graham 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Farthing 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 29-61 13-19 9-28 14 19 80

Percentages: FG .475, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Hellems 2-3, B.Beverly 2-8, Andree 1-1, Farthing 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Funderburk 1-2, Bryce 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Bates 3, Bryce, Funderburk, Hellems, Johnson).

Turnovers: 7 (Funderburk 2, Hellems 2, Bryce, Daniels, Johnson).

Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Bryce 2, Daniels 2, Andree).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami 25 38 63
NC State 33 47 80

.