NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders
Through Nov. 3
1. Christopher Bell, 1876.
2. Cole Custer, 903.
3. Kyle Busch, 549.
4. Justin Allgaier, 522.
5. Tyler Reddick, 481.
6. Chase Briscoe, 169.
7. Austin Cindric, 165.
8. Ross Chastain, 108.
9. Brandon Jones, 104.
10. Michael Annett, 94.
11. AJ Allmendinger, 87.
12. Ryan Blaney, 63.
13. Noah Gragson, 62.
14. Paul Menard, 56.
15. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 30.
16. Denny Hamlin, 27.
17. Joey Logano, 20.
18. Matt DiBenedetto, 18.
19. Justin Haley, 17.
20. John H. Nemechek, 14.
21. Ryan Sieg, 9.
22. Jack Hawksworth, 5.
22. Zane Smith, 5.
22. Josh Williams, 5.
25. David Starr, 3.
26. Brandon Brown, 2.
26. Jeremy Clements, 2.
26. Bayley Currey, 2.
26. Gray Gaulding, 2.
30. Riley Herbst, 1.
30. Regan Smith, 1.
