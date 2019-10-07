https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-14498536.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Oct. 6
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|29
|6.252
|2.
|Justin Allgaier
|29
|6.924
|3.
|Tyler Reddick
|29
|6.962
|4.
|Cole Custer
|29
|7.589
|5.
|Austin Cindric
|29
|8.503
|6.
|Chase Briscoe
|29
|9.340
|7.
|Noah Gragson
|29
|9.896
|8.
|Michael Annett
|29
|10.621
|9.
|Justin Haley
|29
|12.284
|10.
|John H. Nemechek
|29
|12.324
