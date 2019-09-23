Through Sept. 22

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Busch 3 13.1 897
2. Kevin Harvick 2 9.6 659
3. Martin Truex Jr 1 8.7 597
4. Brad Keselowski 5 6.8 466
5. Chase Elliott 7 6.0 415
6. Joey Logano 6 5.5 380
7. Denny Hamlin 4 5.0 340
8. Kyle Larson 8 4.8 327
9. Ryan Blaney 10 4.6 315
10. Kurt Busch 16 3.7 257