NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Fastest Laps
Through Aug. 18
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|1
|13.3
|770
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|5
|10.0
|581
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|4
|8.6
|497
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7.0
|407
|5.
|Chase Elliott
|7
|6.0
|349
|6.
|Joey Logano
|2
|5.8
|335
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|5.2
|304
|8.
|Ryan Blaney
|9
|4.8
|281
|9.
|Kyle Larson
|11
|4.5
|261
|10.
|Clint Bowyer
|17
|3.5
|205
