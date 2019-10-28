Through Oct. 27

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 72.3 575
2 Chase Briscoe 62.0 93
3 Ross Chastain 18.4 555
4 Brett Moffitt 15.2 449
5 Greg Biffle 10.8 18
6 Sam Mayer 10.5 33
7 Grant Enfinger 10.5 303
8 Chandler Smith 9.8 55
9 Christian Eckes 7.3 64
10 Stewart Friesen 7.1 212
11 Austin Hill 5.7 153
12 Sheldon Creed 5.4 162
13 David Gilliland 4.6 16
14 Johnny Sauter 3.9 105
15 Ben Rhodes 3.3 96
16 Brandon Jones 3.1 18
17 Tyler Ankrum 2.5 58
18 Todd Gilliland 2.4 71
19 Matt Crafton 1.2 35
20 Camden Murphy 0.9 2
21 T.J. Bell 0.8 1
22 Kyle Benjamin 0.8 3
23 Bryan Dauzat 0.6 1
24 Stefan Parsons 0.5 1
25 Harrison Burton 0.4 12
26 Angela Ruch 0.4 3
27 Anthony Alfredo 0.2 3
28 Gus Dean 0.2 5
29 Dylan Lupton 0.2 1
30 Joe Nemechek 0.1 1
31 Spencer Boyd 0.1 3
32 Codie Rohrbaugh 0.1 1
33 Josh Reaume 0.1 1
34 Tyler Dippel 0.1 2