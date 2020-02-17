https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Fastest-Laps-15062563.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Fastest Laps
Through Feb. 16
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Korbin Forrister
|20
|16.30
|13
|2.
|Jordan Anderson
|4
|7.50
|6
|3.
|Brennan Poole
|31
|7.50
|6
|4.
|Jesse Little
|32
|7.50
|6
|5.
|Tanner Gray
|22
|6.30
|5
|6.
|Matt Crafton
|17
|5.00
|4
|7.
|Johnny Sauter
|3
|5.00
|4
|8.
|Ross Chastain
|29
|5.00
|4
|9.
|Gus Dean
|23
|5.00
|4
|10.
|Todd Gilliland
|18
|3.80
|3
