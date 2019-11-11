https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Fastest-Laps-14826213.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Fastest Laps
Through Nov. 10
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|14.80
|358
|2.
|Kyle Busch
|95
|41.60
|259
|3.
|Stewart Friesen
|1
|9.70
|236
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|3
|9.30
|226
|5.
|Grant Enfinger
|8
|6.30
|152
|6.
|Johnny Sauter
|7
|5.40
|124
|7.
|Ben Rhodes
|9
|4.60
|111
|8.
|Sheldon Creed
|11
|4.20
|101
|9.
|Matt Crafton
|4
|4.10
|99
|10.
|Austin Hill
|5
|3.70
|89
