N.Y. Yankees-Oakland Runs

Yankees second. Didi Gregorius doubles to deep center field. Gleyber Torres grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Matt Olson. Mike Tauchman singles to right field. Didi Gregorius scores. Cameron Maybin strikes out swinging. Mike Ford flies out to right field to Stephen Piscotty.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics second. Mark Canha strikes out swinging. Chad Pinder grounds out to shallow infield, J.A. Happ to DJ LeMahieu. Stephen Piscotty singles to center field. Khris Davis homers to right field. Stephen Piscotty scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to DJ LeMahieu.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Yankees 1.

Athletics third. Josh Phegley walks. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Josh Phegley scores. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow infield, J.A. Happ to DJ LeMahieu. Mark Canha grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to DJ LeMahieu.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Yankees 1.

Athletics fifth. Jurickson Profar doubles to deep left field. Josh Phegley hit by pitch. Marcus Semien walks. Josh Phegley to second. Jurickson Profar to third. Matt Chapman pops out to Gio Urshela. Matt Olson pops out to Gio Urshela. Mark Canha singles to shortstop. Marcus Semien to second. Josh Phegley to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Chad Pinder grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to DJ LeMahieu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 5, Yankees 1.

Yankees sixth. Gary Sanchez strikes out on a foul tip. Gio Urshela singles to center field. Didi Gregorius walks. Gio Urshela to second. Gleyber Torres singles to shortstop. Didi Gregorius to second. Gio Urshela to third. Mike Tauchman out on a sacrifice fly to Chad Pinder. Gio Urshela scores. Cameron Maybin strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 5, Yankees 2.

Athletics sixth. Stephen Piscotty homers to right field. Khris Davis pops out to DJ LeMahieu. Jurickson Profar called out on strikes. Josh Phegley flies out to deep right center field to Mike Tauchman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 6, Yankees 2.

Yankees seventh. Mike Ford homers to center field. DJ LeMahieu lines out to center field to Mark Canha. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez singles to right field. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Gary Sanchez to third. Didi Gregorius doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela to third. Gary Sanchez scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 6, Yankees 4.