N.Y. Mets-Colorado Runs

Mets sixth. Todd Frazier singles to left field. Amed Rosario homers to center field. Todd Frazier scores. Marcus Stroman grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Daniel Murphy. Brandon Nimmo homers to center field. Jeff McNeil flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Robinson Cano singles to shallow infield. Wilson Ramos strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Rockies 0.

Mets eighth. Joe Panik pinch-hitting for Marcus Stroman. Joe Panik singles to left field. Brandon Nimmo walks. Joe Panik to second. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging. Pete Alonso singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Daniel Murphy to Trevor Story. Brandon Nimmo to third. Joe Panik scores. Robinson Cano grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to Daniel Murphy.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Rockies 0.

Mets ninth. Wilson Ramos doubles to deep right field. Michael Conforto flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Wilson Ramos to third. Todd Frazier singles to center field. Wilson Ramos scores. Amed Rosario lines out to center field to Garrett Hampson. Joe Panik flies out to Raimel Tapia.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 6, Rockies 0.

Rockies ninth. Daniel Murphy flies out to left field to Brandon Nimmo. Nolan Arenado grounds out to second base, Joe Panik to Pete Alonso. Charlie Blackmon homers to center field. Ryan McMahon grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Luis Avilan.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 6, Rockies 1.