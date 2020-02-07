N.Y. Knicks 105, Orlando 103
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Birch
|12:16
|0-0
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Gordon
|34:12
|7-14
|0-2
|0-4
|5
|2
|16
|Vucevic
|33:36
|9-13
|4-5
|2-8
|3
|3
|25
|Fournier
|32:32
|3-7
|8-9
|0-3
|0
|5
|16
|Fultz
|29:50
|6-9
|4-4
|0-4
|6
|2
|16
|Ross
|32:23
|3-13
|3-3
|1-6
|2
|0
|10
|Carter-Williams
|25:19
|3-9
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|2
|7
|Bamba
|13:48
|2-4
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|6
|Clark
|13:48
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Iwundu
|12:15
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|34-75
|26-30
|7-39
|22
|20
|103
Percentages: FG .453, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Vucevic 3-4, Fournier 2-5, Gordon 2-6, Clark 1-3, Ross 1-8, Bamba 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Vucevic 3, Bamba 2, Ross 2, Carter-Williams, Clark).
Turnovers: 20 (Fultz 5, Vucevic 4, Fournier 3, Bamba 2, Carter-Williams 2, Ross 2, Birch, Gordon).
Steals: 8 (Carter-Williams 3, Bamba, Fournier, Gordon, Ross, Vucevic).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|30:28
|5-13
|2-2
|2-3
|3
|2
|12
|Randle
|30:15
|10-16
|2-2
|0-8
|4
|3
|22
|Gibson
|29:30
|9-13
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|19
|Ntilikina
|13:32
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Payton
|32:47
|7-13
|0-0
|1-4
|9
|4
|15
|Robinson
|18:30
|3-4
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|3
|6
|Barrett
|18:18
|3-6
|5-9
|0-3
|3
|0
|12
|Ellington
|17:49
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|12
|Portis
|17:44
|1-8
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|4
|Knox II
|15:53
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Smith Jr.
|15:13
|0-4
|1-2
|0-5
|6
|2
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|43-92
|13-19
|10-39
|27
|23
|105
Percentages: FG .467, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Ellington 4-6, Payton 1-1, Barrett 1-2, Knox II 0-1, Randle 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Portis 0-3, Bullock 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Randle 2, Gibson, Robinson, Smith Jr.).
Turnovers: 13 (Smith Jr. 4, Ntilikina 2, Payton 2, Randle 2, Barrett, Bullock, Knox II).
Steals: 12 (Payton 7, Smith Jr. 2, Bullock, Randle, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None
|Orlando
|19
|28
|36
|20
|—
|103
|New York
|30
|24
|22
|29
|—
|105
A_18,895 (19,812).