N. ILLINOIS 75, CHICAGO ST. 60
German 5-13 10-15 22, Hankerson 4-7 0-2 9, Daow 2-4 0-0 4, James 4-5 3-4 12, McCarty 1-4 0-0 2, Cochran 6-7 1-1 14, Mateen 0-3 0-0 0, Beane 0-0 3-4 3, Lee 0-6 2-2 2, Scott 1-3 4-4 6, Cole 0-0 1-2 1, Henry-Hayes 0-4 0-0 0, C.Johnson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 23-57 24-36 75.
X.Johnson 5-9 2-2 15, Colley 4-5 4-5 13, Hunt 2-5 1-2 5, Jones 3-5 0-0 7, A.Lewis 1-12 7-7 9, Gholizadeh 1-8 0-0 2, M.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, I.Lewis 1-5 0-0 3, Bigirumwami 3-4 0-0 6, Townsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 14-16 60.
Halftime_N. Illinois 42-29. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 5-21 (German 2-6, Cochran 1-1, James 1-1, Hankerson 1-4, Lee 0-1, Mateen 0-1, McCarty 0-1, Scott 0-1, Daow 0-2, Henry-Hayes 0-3), Chicago St. 6-21 (X.Johnson 3-6, Colley 1-1, Jones 1-1, I.Lewis 1-5, A.Lewis 0-1, M.Johnson 0-2, Gholizadeh 0-5). Fouled Out_Hunt, I.Lewis. Rebounds_N. Illinois 29 (James 7), Chicago St. 31 (X.Johnson 7). Assists_N. Illinois 10 (German 4), Chicago St. 12 (X.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 19, Chicago St. 28. A_255 (7,000).