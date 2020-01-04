https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-ILLINOIS-73-BUFFALO-72-14949845.php
N. ILLINOIS 73, BUFFALO 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|German
|36
|10-17
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|26
|James
|33
|7-9
|2-5
|3-13
|1
|3
|18
|McCarty
|32
|3-5
|0-2
|1-9
|3
|4
|7
|Hankerson
|31
|0-4
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|2
|Daow
|26
|3-5
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|2
|6
|Lee
|14
|2-4
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|5
|Cochran
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Mateen
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Beane
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|6-14
|9-37
|12
|22
|73
Percentages: FG .537, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (German 5-8, James 2-2, Mateen 1-2, McCarty 1-2, Cochran 0-1, Daow 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hankerson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hankerson, Lee).
Turnovers: 15 (German 4, Daow 3, Hankerson 3, James 3, Lee, McCarty).
Steals: 4 (German 2, Hankerson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Graves
|36
|5-19
|4-5
|4-6
|2
|4
|16
|Jordan
|33
|4-15
|0-2
|0-3
|5
|3
|11
|Mballa
|33
|4-7
|3-6
|3-11
|0
|2
|11
|Williams
|33
|6-13
|3-5
|7-8
|3
|2
|17
|A.Johnson
|22
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Segu
|22
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|Grant
|10
|1-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|Hardnett
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Bertram
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-69
|15-24
|18-36
|15
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .348, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Jordan 3-8, Segu 2-2, Williams 2-8, Graves 2-10, Grant 0-1, Hardnett 0-1, A.Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Graves 2, Williams).
Turnovers: 6 (Williams 3, Graves, Jordan, Mballa).
Steals: 10 (Graves 4, Williams 3, A.Johnson, Grant, Jordan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Illinois
|41
|32
|—
|73
|Buffalo
|32
|40
|—
|72
A_3,069 (6,100).
