FG FT Reb
OHIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Preston 40 5-9 0-0 2-7 7 1 10
Dartis 32 2-11 0-0 2-3 1 3 6
McDay 31 4-9 2-2 2-5 0 1 13
Vander Plas 30 7-10 4-11 3-8 2 2 18
Ogbonda 23 1-2 2-2 0-1 0 4 4
Foster 12 0-0 2-3 0-1 0 2 2
Roderick 12 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Mil.Brown 9 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Springs 6 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
McMurray 5 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-53 10-18 10-30 10 16 59

Percentages: FG .396, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (McDay 3-5, Dartis 2-10, Roderick 1-3, Springs 1-3, Mil.Brown 0-1, Preston 0-1, Vander Plas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dartis, Springs).

Turnovers: 9 (Ogbonda 3, Vander Plas 3, Preston 2, McDay).

Steals: 6 (Preston 2, McDay, Mil.Brown, Ogbonda, Vander Plas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
N. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hankerson 36 1-5 0-0 0-4 3 1 2
German 32 7-15 2-3 0-1 2 1 18
McCarty 29 7-11 0-0 1-6 1 4 16
Beane 28 2-7 0-2 1-2 2 2 5
Cochran 24 4-6 4-6 5-10 0 3 12
James 21 1-4 0-0 2-8 0 4 3
Scott 11 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Daow 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 4 0
Johnson 8 0-1 2-2 1-2 0 0 2
Mateen 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-53 8-13 10-35 9 20 61

Percentages: FG .434, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (McCarty 2-2, German 2-5, Scott 1-1, James 1-2, Beane 1-3, Mateen 0-1, Hankerson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hankerson, Scott).

Turnovers: 8 (James 3, Hankerson 2, Beane, German, Scott).

Steals: 3 (Hankerson 2, German).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ohio 32 27 59
N. Illinois 27 34 61

A_783 (10,000).