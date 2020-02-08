https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-ILLINOIS-57-KENT-ST-54-15039931.php
N. ILLINOIS 57, KENT ST. 54
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENT ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pippen
|32
|4-11
|6-7
|1-8
|2
|3
|16
|Whittington
|35
|3-8
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|1
|6
|Roberts
|37
|5-11
|2-3
|1-3
|4
|2
|13
|Simons
|38
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|9
|Williams
|25
|2-6
|3-9
|4-10
|0
|4
|7
|Williamson
|25
|0-5
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|0
|Castillo
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bennett
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Peterson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Santiago
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|12-21
|12-39
|12
|14
|54
Percentages: FG .367, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Simons 3-7, Pippen 2-7, Roberts 1-6, Williams 0-1, Williamson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pippen, Whittington).
Turnovers: 15 (Pippen 5, Williamson 3, Roberts 2, Whittington 2, Williams 2, Castillo).
Steals: 4 (Williamson 2, Whittington, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|35
|3-6
|1-4
|1-11
|0
|3
|8
|McCarty
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Beane
|32
|2-6
|1-1
|1-3
|4
|3
|5
|German
|38
|10-19
|4-6
|1-6
|3
|1
|27
|Hankerson
|34
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Cochran
|22
|4-14
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|2
|8
|Johnson
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Mateen
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Daow
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Scott
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|6-11
|8-32
|11
|16
|57
Percentages: FG .404, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (German 3-7, James 1-2, Hankerson 1-3, Beane 0-1, Mateen 0-1, Cochran 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hankerson).
Turnovers: 8 (Cochran 3, McCarty 2, Hankerson, James, Mateen).
Steals: 5 (Cochran 3, James, McCarty).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kent St.
|32
|22
|—
|54
|N. Illinois
|32
|25
|—
|57
A_1,385 (10,000).
View Comments