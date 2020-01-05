https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-Dakota-St-97-Northland-College-43-14951466.php
N. Dakota St. 97, Northland College 43
Becicka 0-0 0-0 0, Butvilas 0-0 0-0 10, C.Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Larry 0-0 0-0 7. Totals 0-0 0-0 17.
Eady 5-6 0-1 11, Harden-Hayes 1-6 2-2 4, Hunter 5-8 0-0 13, Knotek 4-7 3-4 13, Kreuser 4-7 0-0 10, Quayle 1-4 2-2 5, Shahid 4-5 4-4 13, Ward 5-8 2-2 12, Wilson 3-5 0-0 6, Witz 4-6 2-2 10. Totals 0-0 0-0 13.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 45-21. 3-Point Goals_Northland College 0-0 (), N. Dakota St. 0-0 (Hunter 3-5, Knotek 2-4, Kreuser 2-4, Eady 1-1, Shahid 1-1, Quayle 1-2, Ward 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-2). Rebounds_Northland College 6 (Butvilas 4), N. Dakota St. 12 (Kreuser 9). Assists_Northland College 3 (C.Cook 2), N. Dakota St. 4 (Shahid, Ward 4). Total Fouls_Northland College 0, N. Dakota St. 0. A_1,112 (5,700).
