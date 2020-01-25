FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Murkey 37 8-22 6-9 3-9 2 2 24
Townsend 37 8-17 4-5 2-8 3 4 23
Gatlin 36 4-8 0-0 0-2 1 2 8
Green 23 1-3 2-2 2-4 0 4 4
Eastmond 19 0-0 0-0 0-1 3 1 0
Jones 16 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 5 0
Nzekwesi 16 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 4 5
Kurnaz 8 1-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 4
Bickham 5 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 1 2
McGlashan 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-55 16-20 8-28 10 24 70

Percentages: FG .436, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Townsend 3-6, Murkey 2-4, Nzekwesi 1-1, Gatlin 0-1, Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Green 2, Bickham).

Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Townsend 4, Gatlin, Murkey).

Steals: 7 (Murkey 4, Gatlin, Jones, Townsend).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
N. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hunter 35 4-7 4-4 1-10 3 3 14
Shahid 35 8-11 10-12 0-4 2 1 29
Eady 29 3-8 0-0 2-4 1 2 6
Kreuser 28 5-9 7-7 0-5 1 1 18
Quayle 22 1-1 1-2 0-2 0 2 4
Ward 16 1-5 1-2 0-1 0 3 3
Griesel 15 2-4 0-1 2-3 0 1 4
Harden-Hayes 9 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Witz 8 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 3 2
Samuelson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-47 27-32 5-30 7 17 82

Percentages: FG .511, FT .844.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Shahid 3-4, Hunter 2-4, Quayle 1-1, Kreuser 1-2, Harden-Hayes 0-1, Ward 0-1, Eady 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kreuser 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Shahid 5, Griesel 2, Kreuser 2, Hunter, Ward, Witz).

Steals: 6 (Shahid 2, Eady, Hunter, Kreuser, Quayle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Denver 23 47 70
N. Dakota St. 29 53 82

A_3,006 (5,700).