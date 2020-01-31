Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
N. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ward 29 6-16 3-4 1-9 0 1 16
Kreuser 27 4-10 6-8 2-6 3 2 15
Shahid 27 4-13 6-6 0-4 3 3 15
Hunter 22 0-4 0-0 0-3 2 0 0
Samuelson 22 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 6
Quayle 21 2-4 2-2 0-5 0 1 7
Griesel 20 2-2 2-2 3-8 0 1 6
Knotek 13 0-2 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Witz 10 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 0 4
Harden-Hayes 7 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Wilson 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-59 20-24 7-45 8 12 70

Percentages: FG .373, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Samuelson 2-3, Ward 1-2, Quayle 1-3, Kreuser 1-5, Shahid 1-6, Knotek 0-2, Hunter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunter, Kreuser, Ward).

Turnovers: 7 (Ward 2, Wilson 2, Griesel, Knotek, Kreuser).

Steals: 1 (Quayle).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
W. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pyle 36 1-10 1-1 0-10 1 1 3
Duff 35 3-12 0-0 1-3 0 3 8
Webster 32 7-19 0-0 0-2 2 0 16
Young 25 5-12 1-1 0-3 0 2 12
Arrington 20 0-0 1-2 0-6 0 2 1
Jones 19 1-4 1-2 0-3 0 4 3
Claar 15 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Smith 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Allen 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
King 4 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 0 4
Weyhrich 4 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Totals 200 19-64 5-8 1-31 4 17 49

Percentages: FG .297, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Webster 2-3, Duff 2-6, King 1-2, Young 1-6, Pyle 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Claar, Pyle, Webster).

Turnovers: 9 (Arrington 2, Claar 2, Young 2, Duff, Pyle, Webster).

Steals: 4 (Jones 2, King, Webster).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Dakota St. 29 41 70
W. Illinois 27 22 49

A_624 (5,139).