FG FT Reb
N. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Shahid 32 6-10 2-2 0-4 5 0 19
Eady 28 2-6 0-0 1-3 1 1 5
Kreuser 28 2-6 2-2 1-11 2 2 7
Quayle 27 1-5 2-3 1-5 1 4 4
Hunter 24 1-4 0-0 0-2 2 0 2
Ward 23 8-10 2-4 0-5 1 4 18
Harden-Hayes 15 1-3 2-2 0-3 0 1 5
Witz 12 3-3 0-0 0-2 1 2 6
Knotek 11 0-4 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Totals 200 24-51 10-13 3-37 14 14 66

Percentages: FG .471, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Shahid 5-8, Harden-Hayes 1-1, Eady 1-3, Kreuser 1-4, Hunter 0-1, Quayle 0-2, Knotek 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Eady).

Turnovers: 14 (Shahid 5, Ward 3, Knotek 2, Kreuser 2, Harden-Hayes, Witz).

Steals: 4 (Kreuser 2, Shahid, Witz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Murkey 36 5-19 5-6 4-11 2 1 15
Townsend 35 6-16 2-2 1-7 3 4 17
Gatlin 32 2-5 0-0 0-4 1 3 4
Jones 23 1-5 1-2 0-2 0 2 3
Eastmond 22 3-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 7
Kurnaz 19 1-3 2-2 0-1 0 0 5
Nzekwesi 18 1-5 2-3 1-2 0 1 4
Lanzi 10 0-2 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Kowalski 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McGlashan 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-59 12-15 6-31 8 12 55

Percentages: FG .322, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Townsend 3-4, Eastmond 1-1, Kurnaz 1-2, Kowalski 0-1, Lanzi 0-1, Murkey 0-1, Nzekwesi 0-1, Gatlin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Murkey 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Townsend 5, Nzekwesi 2, Eastmond, Jones, Murkey).

Steals: 7 (Townsend 4, Eastmond, Lanzi, Murkey).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Dakota St. 33 33 66
Denver 33 22 55

A_1,059 (7,200).