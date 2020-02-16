https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-ARIZONA-82-S-UTAH-69-15059881.php
N. ARIZONA 82, S. UTAH 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|36
|7-10
|6-8
|4-11
|1
|1
|20
|Fausett
|22
|3-8
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|9
|Knight
|37
|1-2
|4-4
|0-4
|5
|1
|6
|Marin
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|2
|Oluyitan
|38
|5-11
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|3
|17
|Morgan
|28
|6-9
|2-7
|1-2
|0
|4
|15
|Butler
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|N'Diaye
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Hoppo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-47
|20-29
|6-26
|9
|21
|69
Percentages: FG .489, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Oluyitan 2-6, Morgan 1-3, Fausett 0-4, Marin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams 2, Knight, Morgan).
Turnovers: 11 (Knight 4, Morgan 3, Adams, Fausett, Marin, Oluyitan).
Steals: 1 (Knight).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andre
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|5
|3
|DeBisschop
|38
|10-18
|1-3
|6-10
|3
|4
|21
|Avdalovic
|30
|1-6
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|Satterwhite
|34
|4-9
|7-7
|0-2
|2
|1
|16
|Shelton
|40
|7-10
|10-10
|0-6
|4
|1
|26
|Mains
|17
|0-2
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Haymon
|9
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Bowling
|4
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Aguek
|3
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|27-30
|8-31
|14
|22
|82
Percentages: FG .439, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Shelton 2-3, Andre 1-2, Satterwhite 1-2, Avdalovic 1-4, Bowling 0-1, DeBisschop 0-1, Mains 0-2, Haymon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (DeBisschop).
Turnovers: 4 (Avdalovic, DeBisschop, Mains, Shelton).
Steals: 6 (Shelton 2, Andre, DeBisschop, Mains, Satterwhite).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Utah
|35
|34
|—
|69
|N. Arizona
|34
|48
|—
|82
A_678 (11,230).
