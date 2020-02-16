Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
S. UTAH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 36 7-10 6-8 4-11 1 1 20
Fausett 22 3-8 3-4 1-6 0 2 9
Knight 37 1-2 4-4 0-4 5 1 6
Marin 21 1-6 0-0 0-1 2 4 2
Oluyitan 38 5-11 5-6 0-2 1 3 17
Morgan 28 6-9 2-7 1-2 0 4 15
Butler 13 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
N'Diaye 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Hoppo 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-47 20-29 6-26 9 21 69

Percentages: FG .489, FT .690.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Oluyitan 2-6, Morgan 1-3, Fausett 0-4, Marin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams 2, Knight, Morgan).

Turnovers: 11 (Knight 4, Morgan 3, Adams, Fausett, Marin, Oluyitan).

Steals: 1 (Knight).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
N. ARIZONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andre 25 1-4 0-0 1-6 1 5 3
DeBisschop 38 10-18 1-3 6-10 3 4 21
Avdalovic 30 1-6 1-2 0-0 2 2 4
Satterwhite 34 4-9 7-7 0-2 2 1 16
Shelton 40 7-10 10-10 0-6 4 1 26
Mains 17 0-2 4-4 1-4 1 2 4
Haymon 9 1-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Bowling 4 0-2 2-2 0-1 0 2 2
Aguek 3 1-1 2-2 0-2 0 4 4
Totals 200 25-57 27-30 8-31 14 22 82

Percentages: FG .439, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Shelton 2-3, Andre 1-2, Satterwhite 1-2, Avdalovic 1-4, Bowling 0-1, DeBisschop 0-1, Mains 0-2, Haymon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (DeBisschop).

Turnovers: 4 (Avdalovic, DeBisschop, Mains, Shelton).

Steals: 6 (Shelton 2, Andre, DeBisschop, Mains, Satterwhite).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Utah 35 34 69
N. Arizona 34 48 82

A_678 (11,230).