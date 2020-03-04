https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Missouri-64-Mississippi-53-15105635.php
Missouri 64, Mississippi 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (9-21)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Schuchts
|23
|2-4
|2-3
|0-4
|3
|1
|6
|Blackwell
|28
|6-11
|3-4
|1-6
|2
|2
|16
|Chavis
|25
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|11
|Roundtree
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|0-8
|4
|1
|5
|Smith
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|7
|Frank
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|4
|6
|Brown
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Green
|19
|1-2
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Troup
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|9-15
|4-35
|17
|11
|64
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .45 (Chavis 3-7, Frank 2-3, Troup 2-3, Blackwell 1-1, Smith 1-3, Schuchts 0-1, Roundtree 0-1, Green 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Blackwell 3, Schuchts 1, Roundtree 1, Frank 1, Brown 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Blackwell 6, Frank 4, Troup 2, Chavis 1, Roundtree 1, Smith 1, Green 1)
Steals: 3 (Blackwell 1, Roundtree 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI (7-23)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kitchens
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|6
|Alexander
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Lewis
|34
|3-8
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|3
|11
|Reid
|39
|5-16
|4-4
|2-5
|7
|0
|15
|Smith
|38
|4-15
|4-4
|1-1
|5
|3
|13
|Banks
|19
|2-8
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|5
|4
|Berry
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Rankin
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-61
|10-11
|11-27
|15
|17
|53
Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Lewis 3-7, Reid 1-4, Smith 1-3, Alexander 0-3, Berry 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kitchens 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Reid 4, Alexander 3, Kitchens 2)
Steals: 8 (Reid 4, Lewis 3, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mississippi
|11
|13
|13
|16
|—
|53
|Missouri
|17
|17
|25
|5
|—
|64
A_5,589
Officials_Tina Napier, Dee Kantner, Denise Brooks
