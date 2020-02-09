Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 34 33.8 311-609 .511 111-271 170-214 .794 903 26.6
Beasley 1 29.0 8-19 .421 7-13 0-0 .000 23 23.0
Wiggins 42 34.6 351-790 .444 91-275 149-207 .720 942 22.4
Johnson 1 20.0 6-9 .667 2-3 1-2 .500 15 15.0
Hernangomez 1 27.0 4-6 .667 3-3 3-4 .750 14 14.0
Teague 34 27.8 145-324 .448 33-87 125-144 .868 448 13.2
Covington 48 29.4 216-496 .435 108-312 75-94 .798 615 12.8
Layman 14 26.4 61-132 .462 19-54 6-10 .600 147 10.5
Napier 36 23.8 114-283 .403 47-159 72-88 .818 347 9.6
Culver 50 24.6 180-468 .385 50-183 43-95 .453 453 9.1
Okogie 49 24.4 132-321 .411 32-126 126-160 .788 422 8.6
Dieng 46 16.9 124-277 .448 46-120 47-59 .797 341 7.4
Reid 17 10.8 45-110 .409 21-58 9-14 .643 120 7.1
McLaughlin 17 19.5 47-103 .456 15-45 9-14 .643 118 6.9
Bates-Diop 37 17.5 87-206 .422 31-94 46-65 .708 251 6.8
Martin 22 16.8 50-131 .382 18-68 12-12 1.000 130 5.9
Graham 33 20.1 62-175 .354 20-83 27-37 .730 171 5.2
Nowell 9 11.3 14-39 .359 3-20 9-10 .900 40 4.4
Vonleh 29 12.0 47-86 .547 2-14 23-28 .821 119 4.1
Crabbe 6 15.5 8-22 .364 4-16 1-2 .500 21 3.5
Bell 27 8.7 32-60 .533 2-9 17-29 .586 83 3.1
Evans 1 1.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Vanderbilt 1 1.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 51 243.9 2044-4666 .438 665-2013 970-1288 .753 5723 112.2
OPPONENTS 51 243.9 2147-4602 .467 580-1601 1019-1275 .799 5893 115.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 91 277 368 10.8 146 4.3 113 1 32 105 41
Beasley 2 8 10 10.0 4 4.0 4 0 1 1 0
Wiggins 48 171 219 5.2 155 3.7 101 0 29 107 36
Johnson 1 2 3 3.0 5 5.0 3 0 2 3 1
Hernangomez 0 1 1 1.0 3 3.0 5 0 1 0 0
Teague 15 73 88 2.6 208 6.1 70 0 25 76 13
Covington 36 251 287 6.0 56 1.2 148 0 80 73 45
Layman 12 29 41 2.9 11 .8 31 0 12 18 10
Napier 17 93 110 3.1 187 5.2 62 0 40 76 7
Culver 57 114 171 3.4 94 1.9 101 0 50 67 34
Okogie 67 146 213 4.3 75 1.5 104 0 56 73 21
Dieng 73 183 256 5.6 58 1.3 89 0 37 44 42
Reid 12 31 43 2.5 14 .8 38 0 5 11 8
McLaughlin 3 27 30 1.8 66 3.9 16 0 16 12 0
Bates-Diop 21 89 110 3.0 30 .8 36 0 17 14 20
Martin 7 65 72 3.3 10 .5 40 0 6 12 7
Graham 29 71 100 3.0 30 .9 66 0 17 19 2
Nowell 2 7 9 1.0 11 1.2 6 0 0 3 1
Vonleh 34 82 116 4.0 26 .9 36 0 11 19 6
Crabbe 0 7 7 1.2 5 .8 8 0 0 4 0
Bell 28 50 78 2.9 14 .5 17 0 2 18 10
Evans 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 555 1777 2332 45.7 1208 23.7 1094 2 439 787 304
OPPONENTS 525 1894 2419 47.4 1193 23.4 1108 1 387 789 287