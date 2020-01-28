AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 30 33.5 277-542 .511 101-245 151-186 .812 806 26.9
Wiggins 39 34.8 335-748 .448 87-261 137-190 .721 894 22.9
Teague 34 27.8 145-324 .448 33-87 125-144 .868 448 13.2
Covington 46 29.3 207-474 .437 104-299 70-88 .795 588 12.8
Layman 14 26.4 61-132 .462 19-54 6-10 .600 147 10.5
Culver 46 24.7 172-442 .389 48-173 41-90 .456 433 9.4
Napier 34 23.3 105-259 .405 44-145 65-81 .802 319 9.4
Okogie 45 24.0 114-288 .396 29-114 102-134 .761 359 8.0
Dieng 43 17.4 118-266 .444 44-115 45-56 .804 325 7.6
Bates-Diop 35 18.0 86-203 .424 31-92 46-65 .708 249 7.1
Reid 14 11.1 36-91 .396 15-49 9-14 .643 96 6.9
Martin 18 17.3 40-112 .357 15-58 5-5 1.000 100 5.6
Graham 33 20.1 62-175 .354 20-83 27-37 .730 171 5.2
McLaughlin 13 17.5 24-63 .381 11-30 7-10 .700 66 5.1
Nowell 7 11.6 11-31 .355 2-17 7-8 .875 31 4.4
Vonleh 29 12.0 47-86 .547 2-14 23-28 .821 119 4.1
Crabbe 4 15.8 6-18 .333 3-13 1-2 .500 16 4.0
Bell 25 8.8 30-57 .526 2-8 17-29 .586 79 3.2
TEAM 47 244.3 1876-4311 .435 610-1857 884-1177 .751 5246 111.6
OPPONENTS 47 244.3 1980-4260 .465 532-1482 928-1167 .795 5420 115.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 81 241 322 10.7 127 4.2 103 1 28 95 36
Wiggins 45 156 201 5.2 144 3.7 92 0 26 96 34
Teague 15 73 88 2.6 208 6.1 70 0 25 76 13
Covington 33 241 274 6.0 54 1.2 141 0 74 70 42
Layman 12 29 41 2.9 11 .8 31 0 12 18 10
Culver 55 109 164 3.6 88 1.9 94 0 46 62 32
Napier 16 87 103 3.0 170 5.0 58 0 38 71 7
Okogie 63 138 201 4.5 72 1.6 93 0 48 65 20
Dieng 69 177 246 5.7 57 1.3 88 0 36 39 40
Bates-Diop 21 87 108 3.1 29 .8 36 0 16 14 20
Reid 10 22 32 2.3 13 .9 30 0 5 8 6
Martin 5 54 59 3.3 9 .5 33 0 3 8 6
Graham 29 71 100 3.0 30 .9 66 0 17 19 2
McLaughlin 2 20 22 1.7 41 3.2 12 0 10 10 0
Nowell 2 3 5 .7 6 .9 3 0 0 3 1
Vonleh 34 82 116 4.0 26 .9 36 0 11 19 6
Crabbe 0 6 6 1.5 3 .8 7 0 0 3 0
Bell 28 48 76 3.0 14 .6 14 0 2 18 9
TEAM 520 1644 2164 46.0 1102 23.4 1007 2 397 724 284
OPPONENTS 490 1757 2247 47.8 1100 23.4 1019 1 357 723 264