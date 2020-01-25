AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 28 33.1 257-501 .513 94-230 138-170 .812 746 26.6
Wiggins 37 34.6 314-709 .443 76-239 132-180 .733 836 22.6
Teague 34 27.8 145-324 .448 33-87 125-144 .868 448 13.2
Covington 44 29.1 195-453 .430 97-283 67-84 .798 554 12.6
Layman 14 26.4 61-132 .462 19-54 6-10 .600 147 10.5
Culver 44 24.6 168-429 .392 46-166 41-88 .466 423 9.6
Napier 32 22.8 98-247 .397 40-138 63-75 .840 299 9.3
Okogie 43 24.1 111-271 .410 29-109 96-124 .774 347 8.1
Dieng 41 17.9 116-260 .446 43-110 45-56 .804 320 7.8
Reid 12 12.3 35-88 .398 15-49 9-14 .643 94 7.8
Bates-Diop 33 17.8 78-187 .417 30-84 43-62 .694 229 6.9
Martin 17 17.4 39-109 .358 15-57 5-5 1.000 98 5.8
Crabbe 3 19.7 6-17 .353 3-12 1-2 .500 16 5.3
Graham 33 20.1 62-175 .354 20-83 27-37 .730 171 5.2
McLaughlin 11 16.9 20-56 .357 9-28 7-10 .700 56 5.1
Nowell 7 11.6 11-31 .355 2-17 7-8 .875 31 4.4
Vonleh 28 12.4 47-86 .547 2-14 23-28 .821 119 4.3
Bell 25 8.8 30-57 .526 2-8 17-29 .586 79 3.2
TEAM 45 243.9 1793-4132 .434 575-1768 852-1126 .757 5013 111.4
OPPONENTS 45 243.9 1897-4092 .464 503-1418 877-1108 .792 5174 115.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 76 230 306 10.9 118 4.2 97 1 25 85 33
Wiggins 45 144 189 5.1 135 3.6 83 0 25 91 33
Teague 15 73 88 2.6 208 6.1 70 0 25 76 13
Covington 33 229 262 6.0 52 1.2 130 0 72 64 41
Layman 12 29 41 2.9 11 .8 31 0 12 18 10
Culver 55 103 158 3.6 84 1.9 90 0 43 60 31
Napier 10 78 88 2.8 149 4.7 51 0 33 66 6
Okogie 58 136 194 4.5 69 1.6 91 0 48 65 20
Dieng 69 173 242 5.9 56 1.4 87 0 36 39 38
Reid 9 21 30 2.5 11 .9 28 0 4 8 6
Bates-Diop 21 80 101 3.1 25 .8 33 0 16 13 18
Martin 5 53 58 3.4 9 .5 32 0 3 6 5
Crabbe 0 5 5 1.7 3 1.0 7 0 0 2 0
Graham 29 71 100 3.0 30 .9 66 0 17 19 2
McLaughlin 2 18 20 1.8 34 3.1 10 0 8 9 0
Nowell 2 3 5 .7 6 .9 3 0 0 3 1
Vonleh 34 82 116 4.1 26 .9 36 0 11 19 6
Bell 28 48 76 3.0 14 .6 14 0 2 18 9
TEAM 503 1576 2079 46.2 1040 23.1 959 2 380 689 272
OPPONENTS 477 1682 2159 48.0 1053 23.4 978 1 343 692 247