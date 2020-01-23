https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-Timberwolves-Stax-14998055.php
Minnesota Timberwolves Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|27
|33.4
|245-478
|.513
|92-225
|134-166
|.807
|716
|26.5
|Wiggins
|36
|34.7
|303-690
|.439
|73-232
|129-176
|.733
|808
|22.4
|Teague
|34
|27.8
|145-324
|.448
|33-87
|125-144
|.868
|448
|13.2
|Covington
|43
|29.1
|191-440
|.434
|95-275
|67-84
|.798
|544
|12.7
|Layman
|14
|26.4
|61-132
|.462
|19-54
|6-10
|.600
|147
|10.5
|Culver
|43
|24.8
|165-420
|.393
|45-162
|41-88
|.466
|416
|9.7
|Napier
|31
|22.7
|95-243
|.391
|39-137
|61-73
|.836
|290
|9.4
|Dieng
|40
|18.1
|115-257
|.447
|43-109
|45-56
|.804
|318
|8.0
|Okogie
|42
|23.9
|105-262
|.401
|29-109
|91-119
|.765
|330
|7.9
|Reid
|12
|12.3
|35-88
|.398
|15-49
|9-14
|.643
|94
|7.8
|Bates-Diop
|32
|17.8
|76-181
|.420
|30-84
|42-61
|.689
|224
|7.0
|Martin
|17
|17.4
|39-109
|.358
|15-57
|5-5
|1.000
|98
|5.8
|Graham
|33
|20.1
|62-175
|.354
|20-83
|27-37
|.730
|171
|5.2
|McLaughlin
|10
|16.2
|17-50
|.340
|8-26
|6-8
|.750
|48
|4.8
|Nowell
|7
|11.6
|11-31
|.355
|2-17
|7-8
|.875
|31
|4.4
|Vonleh
|28
|12.4
|47-86
|.547
|2-14
|23-28
|.821
|119
|4.3
|Crabbe
|2
|18.5
|3-11
|.273
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Bell
|25
|8.8
|30-57
|.526
|2-8
|17-29
|.586
|79
|3.2
|TEAM
|44
|244.0
|1745-4034
|.433
|564-1736
|835-1106
|.755
|4889
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|44
|244.0
|1850-4001
|.462
|492-1386
|851-1077
|.790
|5043
|114.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|73
|221
|294
|10.9
|115
|4.3
|93
|1
|25
|81
|31
|Wiggins
|45
|139
|184
|5.1
|132
|3.7
|79
|0
|24
|89
|33
|Teague
|15
|73
|88
|2.6
|208
|6.1
|70
|0
|25
|76
|13
|Covington
|32
|223
|255
|5.9
|51
|1.2
|126
|0
|72
|64
|39
|Layman
|12
|29
|41
|2.9
|11
|.8
|31
|0
|12
|18
|10
|Culver
|55
|100
|155
|3.6
|84
|2.0
|87
|0
|42
|60
|30
|Napier
|9
|74
|83
|2.7
|144
|4.6
|49
|0
|32
|62
|6
|Dieng
|68
|170
|238
|6.0
|54
|1.4
|85
|0
|36
|38
|38
|Okogie
|54
|134
|188
|4.5
|65
|1.5
|91
|0
|45
|63
|20
|Reid
|9
|21
|30
|2.5
|11
|.9
|28
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Bates-Diop
|18
|77
|95
|3.0
|19
|.6
|31
|0
|15
|13
|15
|Martin
|5
|53
|58
|3.4
|9
|.5
|32
|0
|3
|6
|5
|Graham
|29
|71
|100
|3.0
|30
|.9
|66
|0
|17
|19
|2
|McLaughlin
|2
|16
|18
|1.8
|30
|3.0
|9
|0
|8
|6
|0
|Nowell
|2
|3
|5
|.7
|6
|.9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Vonleh
|34
|82
|116
|4.1
|26
|.9
|36
|0
|11
|19
|6
|Crabbe
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bell
|28
|48
|76
|3.0
|14
|.6
|14
|0
|2
|18
|9
|TEAM
|490
|1537
|2027
|46.1
|1012
|23.0
|933
|2
|373
|672
|264
|OPPONENTS
|473
|1652
|2125
|48.3
|1029
|23.4
|960
|1
|332
|682
|238
