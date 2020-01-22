AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 26 33.5 229-454 .504 88-217 130-161 .807 676 26.0
Wiggins 35 34.7 293-671 .437 69-222 128-170 .753 783 22.4
Teague 34 27.8 145-324 .448 33-87 125-144 .868 448 13.2
Covington 42 29.1 187-431 .434 94-270 67-84 .798 535 12.7
Layman 14 26.4 61-132 .462 19-54 6-10 .600 147 10.5
Culver 42 24.8 164-415 .395 44-159 41-86 .477 413 9.8
Napier 30 22.5 90-237 .380 37-134 57-69 .826 274 9.1
Dieng 39 18.1 114-252 .452 42-105 45-56 .804 315 8.1
Okogie 41 24.0 105-259 .405 29-107 91-119 .765 330 8.0
Reid 12 12.3 35-88 .398 15-49 9-14 .643 94 7.8
Bates-Diop 31 17.9 75-177 .424 30-83 40-56 .714 220 7.1
Martin 17 17.4 39-109 .358 15-57 5-5 1.000 98 5.8
Graham 33 20.1 62-175 .354 20-83 27-37 .730 171 5.2
McLaughlin 9 16.1 16-46 .348 7-23 4-6 .667 43 4.8
Nowell 7 11.6 11-31 .355 2-17 7-8 .875 31 4.4
Vonleh 28 12.4 47-86 .547 2-14 23-28 .821 119 4.3
Bell 25 8.8 30-57 .526 2-8 17-29 .586 79 3.2
Crabbe 1 17.0 1-4 .250 1-3 0-0 .000 3 3.0
TEAM 43 244.1 1704-3948 .432 549-1692 822-1082 .760 4779 111.1
OPPONENTS 43 244.1 1811-3917 .462 483-1356 821-1040 .789 4926 114.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 72 216 288 11.1 113 4.3 89 1 25 79 31
Wiggins 44 135 179 5.1 123 3.5 77 0 23 84 33
Teague 15 73 88 2.6 208 6.1 70 0 25 76 13
Covington 31 217 248 5.9 50 1.2 123 0 72 61 38
Layman 12 29 41 2.9 11 .8 31 0 12 18 10
Culver 54 100 154 3.7 82 2.0 84 0 42 58 29
Napier 8 68 76 2.5 139 4.6 46 0 30 60 6
Dieng 67 164 231 5.9 53 1.4 82 0 34 38 37
Okogie 51 131 182 4.4 60 1.5 89 0 45 61 20
Reid 9 21 30 2.5 11 .9 28 0 4 8 6
Bates-Diop 17 76 93 3.0 19 .6 29 0 14 12 15
Martin 5 53 58 3.4 9 .5 32 0 3 6 5
Graham 29 71 100 3.0 30 .9 66 0 17 19 2
McLaughlin 2 16 18 2.0 28 3.1 8 0 7 6 0
Nowell 2 3 5 .7 6 .9 3 0 0 3 1
Vonleh 34 82 116 4.1 26 .9 36 0 11 19 6
Bell 28 48 76 3.0 14 .6 14 0 2 18 9
Crabbe 0 1 1 1.0 3 3.0 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 480 1504 1984 46.1 985 22.9 908 2 366 654 261
OPPONENTS 461 1614 2075 48.3 1008 23.4 938 1 323 669 236