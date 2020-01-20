AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 25 33.4 220-435 .506 86-212 122-152 .803 648 25.9
Wiggins 34 34.7 287-654 .439 68-215 126-168 .750 768 22.6
Teague 34 27.8 145-324 .448 33-87 125-144 .868 448 13.2
Covington 41 29.0 183-421 .435 93-263 67-84 .798 526 12.8
Layman 14 26.4 61-132 .462 19-54 6-10 .600 147 10.5
Culver 41 24.7 162-407 .398 42-156 41-86 .477 407 9.9
Napier 29 22.3 88-229 .384 35-127 57-69 .826 268 9.2
Dieng 38 18.3 111-247 .449 40-102 45-56 .804 307 8.1
Okogie 40 24.0 98-248 .395 28-104 90-118 .763 314 7.9
Reid 12 12.3 35-88 .398 15-49 9-14 .643 94 7.8
Bates-Diop 30 18.0 71-171 .415 29-80 40-56 .714 211 7.0
Martin 17 17.4 39-109 .358 15-57 5-5 1.000 98 5.8
McLaughlin 8 16.8 16-43 .372 7-22 4-4 1.000 43 5.4
Graham 33 20.1 62-175 .354 20-83 27-37 .730 171 5.2
Nowell 7 11.6 11-31 .355 2-17 7-8 .875 31 4.4
Vonleh 28 12.4 47-86 .547 2-14 23-28 .821 119 4.3
Bell 25 8.8 30-57 .526 2-8 17-29 .586 79 3.2
Crabbe 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 42 244.2 1666-3857 .432 536-1650 811-1068 .759 4679 111.4
OPPONENTS 42 244.2 1768-3827 .462 472-1325 811-1028 .789 4819 114.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 68 212 280 11.2 108 4.3 86 1 24 79 30
Wiggins 43 130 173 5.1 121 3.6 77 0 23 81 32
Teague 15 73 88 2.6 208 6.1 70 0 25 76 13
Covington 29 213 242 5.9 49 1.2 121 0 71 61 38
Layman 12 29 41 2.9 11 .8 31 0 12 18 10
Culver 53 99 152 3.7 81 2.0 84 0 42 56 28
Napier 8 65 73 2.5 131 4.5 44 0 29 59 6
Dieng 66 161 227 6.0 52 1.4 80 0 34 37 36
Okogie 49 125 174 4.4 59 1.5 88 0 43 59 20
Reid 9 21 30 2.5 11 .9 28 0 4 8 6
Bates-Diop 17 73 90 3.0 19 .6 29 0 14 12 14
Martin 5 53 58 3.4 9 .5 32 0 3 6 5
McLaughlin 2 15 17 2.1 24 3.0 8 0 5 6 0
Graham 29 71 100 3.0 30 .9 66 0 17 19 2
Nowell 2 3 5 .7 6 .9 3 0 0 3 1
Vonleh 34 82 116 4.1 26 .9 36 0 11 19 6
Bell 28 48 76 3.0 14 .6 14 0 2 18 9
Crabbe 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 469 1473 1942 46.2 959 22.8 897 2 359 645 256
OPPONENTS 448 1574 2022 48.1 982 23.4 920 1 314 656 235