Minnesota Timberwolves Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|24
|33.6
|216-424
|.509
|85-205
|119-148
|.804
|636
|26.5
|Wiggins
|33
|34.6
|281-640
|.439
|67-210
|121-162
|.747
|750
|22.7
|Teague
|34
|27.8
|145-324
|.448
|33-87
|125-144
|.868
|448
|13.2
|Covington
|40
|28.9
|175-401
|.436
|89-250
|65-82
|.793
|504
|12.6
|Layman
|14
|26.4
|61-132
|.462
|19-54
|6-10
|.600
|147
|10.5
|Culver
|40
|24.6
|154-391
|.394
|38-146
|35-77
|.455
|381
|9.5
|Napier
|28
|22.1
|87-225
|.387
|35-125
|57-69
|.826
|266
|9.5
|Reid
|11
|13.2
|35-87
|.402
|15-48
|9-14
|.643
|94
|8.5
|Dieng
|37
|18.3
|108-240
|.450
|38-99
|41-52
|.788
|295
|8.0
|Okogie
|39
|23.9
|95-239
|.397
|27-100
|88-116
|.759
|305
|7.8
|Bates-Diop
|29
|18.1
|69-165
|.418
|28-77
|40-56
|.714
|206
|7.1
|Martin
|17
|17.4
|39-109
|.358
|15-57
|5-5
|1.000
|98
|5.8
|McLaughlin
|7
|16.0
|14-38
|.368
|7-20
|4-4
|1.000
|39
|5.6
|Graham
|33
|20.1
|62-175
|.354
|20-83
|27-37
|.730
|171
|5.2
|Nowell
|7
|11.6
|11-31
|.355
|2-17
|7-8
|.875
|31
|4.4
|Vonleh
|28
|12.4
|47-86
|.547
|2-14
|23-28
|.821
|119
|4.3
|Bell
|24
|9.1
|29-56
|.518
|2-8
|17-29
|.586
|77
|3.2
|Crabbe
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|244.3
|1628-3763
|.433
|522-1600
|789-1041
|.758
|4567
|111.4
|OPPONENTS
|41
|244.3
|1721-3736
|.461
|459-1290
|796-1011
|.787
|4697
|114.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|66
|208
|274
|11.4
|102
|4.3
|84
|1
|24
|75
|29
|Wiggins
|42
|121
|163
|4.9
|110
|3.3
|75
|0
|22
|78
|32
|Teague
|15
|73
|88
|2.6
|208
|6.1
|70
|0
|25
|76
|13
|Covington
|28
|206
|234
|5.8
|48
|1.2
|118
|0
|69
|60
|38
|Layman
|12
|29
|41
|2.9
|11
|.8
|31
|0
|12
|18
|10
|Culver
|52
|96
|148
|3.7
|80
|2.0
|81
|0
|41
|55
|26
|Napier
|6
|63
|69
|2.5
|125
|4.5
|42
|0
|28
|57
|6
|Reid
|9
|21
|30
|2.7
|10
|.9
|28
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Dieng
|62
|158
|220
|5.9
|52
|1.4
|78
|0
|33
|34
|35
|Okogie
|49
|123
|172
|4.4
|58
|1.5
|86
|0
|42
|58
|19
|Bates-Diop
|17
|71
|88
|3.0
|17
|.6
|29
|0
|13
|11
|14
|Martin
|5
|53
|58
|3.4
|9
|.5
|32
|0
|3
|6
|5
|McLaughlin
|2
|12
|14
|2.0
|19
|2.7
|6
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Graham
|29
|71
|100
|3.0
|30
|.9
|66
|0
|17
|19
|2
|Nowell
|2
|3
|5
|.7
|6
|.9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Vonleh
|34
|82
|116
|4.1
|26
|.9
|36
|0
|11
|19
|6
|Bell
|27
|46
|73
|3.0
|14
|.6
|14
|0
|2
|18
|9
|Crabbe
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|457
|1436
|1893
|46.2
|925
|22.6
|879
|2
|351
|628
|251
|OPPONENTS
|441
|1539
|1980
|48.3
|957
|23.3
|897
|1
|301
|642
|226
