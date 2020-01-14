AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 23 33.9 207-403 .514 82-196 113-142 .796 609 26.5
Wiggins 31 34.7 268-610 .439 64-203 118-157 .752 718 23.2
Teague 33 28.1 142-318 .447 32-86 123-142 .866 439 13.3
Covington 38 28.7 167-378 .442 82-234 65-81 .802 481 12.7
Layman 14 26.4 61-132 .462 19-54 6-10 .600 147 10.5
Napier 26 21.6 82-212 .387 33-118 53-65 .815 250 9.6
Culver 38 24.1 142-367 .387 36-139 32-73 .438 352 9.3
Reid 10 13.7 34-84 .405 15-47 9-14 .643 92 9.2
Dieng 35 17.9 98-220 .445 36-93 40-50 .800 272 7.8
Okogie 37 23.9 89-229 .389 26-98 84-110 .764 288 7.8
Bates-Diop 27 18.2 65-153 .425 26-73 35-51 .686 191 7.1
Martin 17 17.4 39-109 .358 15-57 5-5 1.000 98 5.8
Graham 32 20.4 60-172 .349 19-82 27-37 .730 166 5.2
McLaughlin 6 15.7 11-32 .344 4-15 4-4 1.000 30 5.0
Nowell 7 11.6 11-31 .355 2-17 7-8 .875 31 4.4
Vonleh 27 12.4 45-81 .556 1-13 22-26 .846 113 4.2
Bell 24 9.1 29-56 .518 2-8 17-29 .586 77 3.2
TEAM 39 244.5 1550-3587 .432 494-1533 760-1004 .757 4354 111.6
OPPONENTS 39 244.5 1631-3569 .457 444-1243 771-979 .788 4477 114.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 63 206 269 11.7 101 4.4 80 1 24 72 29
Wiggins 41 117 158 5.1 103 3.3 71 0 21 75 31
Teague 15 72 87 2.6 203 6.2 70 0 25 75 12
Covington 28 189 217 5.7 46 1.2 112 0 66 56 37
Layman 12 29 41 2.9 11 .8 31 0 12 18 10
Napier 6 59 65 2.5 107 4.1 36 0 27 50 6
Culver 49 90 139 3.7 78 2.1 80 0 38 53 24
Reid 8 21 29 2.9 10 1.0 26 0 4 7 6
Dieng 59 146 205 5.9 47 1.3 73 0 33 32 34
Okogie 48 116 164 4.4 58 1.6 82 0 40 55 18
Bates-Diop 14 67 81 3.0 14 .5 29 0 13 10 13
Martin 5 53 58 3.4 9 .5 32 0 3 6 5
Graham 29 71 100 3.1 30 .9 66 0 17 18 2
McLaughlin 1 9 10 1.7 16 2.7 6 0 5 5 0
Nowell 2 3 5 .7 6 .9 3 0 0 3 1
Vonleh 33 78 111 4.1 24 .9 35 0 11 19 6
Bell 27 46 73 3.0 14 .6 14 0 2 18 9
TEAM 440 1372 1812 46.5 877 22.5 846 2 341 600 243
OPPONENTS 430 1464 1894 48.6 906 23.2 862 1 290 614 215