Minnesota Timberwolves Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|23
|33.9
|207-403
|.514
|82-196
|113-142
|.796
|609
|26.5
|Wiggins
|29
|35.2
|261-585
|.446
|63-193
|112-151
|.742
|697
|24.0
|Teague
|31
|28.5
|138-302
|.457
|32-81
|120-138
|.870
|428
|13.8
|Covington
|36
|28.7
|157-355
|.442
|77-221
|61-74
|.824
|452
|12.6
|Layman
|14
|26.4
|61-132
|.462
|19-54
|6-10
|.600
|147
|10.5
|Napier
|24
|21.4
|77-195
|.395
|30-109
|47-56
|.839
|231
|9.6
|Culver
|36
|23.6
|129-338
|.382
|33-131
|32-73
|.438
|323
|9.0
|Dieng
|33
|17.9
|91-206
|.442
|31-85
|40-50
|.800
|253
|7.7
|Okogie
|35
|23.7
|82-214
|.383
|24-89
|78-101
|.772
|266
|7.6
|Reid
|8
|12.6
|22-57
|.386
|10-31
|4-8
|.500
|58
|7.3
|Bates-Diop
|25
|18.3
|62-143
|.434
|25-69
|28-41
|.683
|177
|7.1
|Martin
|17
|17.4
|39-109
|.358
|15-57
|5-5
|1.000
|98
|5.8
|Graham
|30
|20.9
|58-167
|.347
|19-81
|25-35
|.714
|160
|5.3
|McLaughlin
|6
|15.7
|11-32
|.344
|4-15
|4-4
|1.000
|30
|5.0
|Nowell
|7
|11.6
|11-31
|.355
|2-17
|7-8
|.875
|31
|4.4
|Vonleh
|25
|12.8
|42-77
|.545
|1-13
|22-26
|.846
|107
|4.3
|Bell
|23
|9.2
|28-55
|.509
|2-8
|16-25
|.640
|74
|3.2
|TEAM
|37
|244.7
|1476-3401
|.434
|469-1450
|720-947
|.760
|4141
|111.9
|OPPONENTS
|37
|244.7
|1541-3392
|.454
|414-1168
|725-924
|.785
|4221
|114.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|63
|206
|269
|11.7
|101
|4.4
|80
|1
|24
|72
|29
|Wiggins
|39
|115
|154
|5.3
|99
|3.4
|69
|0
|20
|72
|30
|Teague
|13
|70
|83
|2.7
|194
|6.3
|66
|0
|24
|70
|12
|Covington
|25
|181
|206
|5.7
|42
|1.2
|108
|0
|57
|54
|34
|Layman
|12
|29
|41
|2.9
|11
|.8
|31
|0
|12
|18
|10
|Napier
|6
|52
|58
|2.4
|100
|4.2
|34
|0
|27
|46
|6
|Culver
|45
|81
|126
|3.5
|71
|2.0
|80
|0
|38
|47
|25
|Dieng
|57
|138
|195
|5.9
|42
|1.3
|65
|0
|31
|30
|34
|Okogie
|44
|110
|154
|4.4
|50
|1.4
|77
|0
|33
|52
|16
|Reid
|7
|19
|26
|3.2
|8
|1.0
|20
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bates-Diop
|12
|63
|75
|3.0
|13
|.5
|28
|0
|13
|10
|11
|Martin
|5
|53
|58
|3.4
|9
|.5
|32
|0
|3
|6
|5
|Graham
|28
|67
|95
|3.2
|27
|.9
|61
|0
|16
|16
|2
|McLaughlin
|1
|9
|10
|1.7
|16
|2.7
|6
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Nowell
|2
|3
|5
|.7
|6
|.9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Vonleh
|32
|73
|105
|4.2
|24
|1.0
|33
|0
|10
|19
|6
|Bell
|27
|44
|71
|3.1
|13
|.6
|14
|0
|2
|18
|9
|TEAM
|418
|1313
|1731
|46.8
|826
|22.3
|807
|1
|319
|572
|234
|OPPONENTS
|411
|1374
|1785
|48.2
|852
|23.0
|822
|1
|277
|577
|203
