AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 23 33.9 207-403 .514 82-196 113-142 .796 609 26.5
Wiggins 25 35.5 236-519 .455 55-166 99-133 .744 626 25.0
Teague 25 29.2 110-239 .460 27-66 104-121 .860 351 14.0
Covington 28 27.5 113-261 .433 54-162 51-58 .879 331 11.8
Layman 14 26.4 61-132 .462 19-54 6-10 .600 147 10.5
Okogie 27 24.8 68-173 .393 20-71 66-83 .795 222 8.2
Culver 28 22.3 87-240 .363 23-96 23-53 .434 220 7.9
Napier 16 18.5 39-106 .368 16-67 24-29 .828 118 7.4
Bates-Diop 17 18.3 44-90 .489 20-46 12-19 .632 120 7.1
Dieng 25 15.0 54-124 .435 18-49 24-32 .750 150 6.0
McLaughlin 5 16.0 11-28 .393 4-14 4-4 1.000 30 6.0
Graham 27 20.3 53-155 .342 17-73 22-32 .688 145 5.4
Martin 10 13.9 18-50 .360 7-28 0-0 .000 43 4.3
Vonleh 20 12.2 29-58 .500 1-13 20-24 .833 79 4.0
Nowell 5 11.8 7-16 .438 0-9 5-5 1.000 19 3.8
Bell 18 10.1 24-45 .533 0-5 16-25 .640 64 3.6
Reid 2 2.0 1-2 .500 1-2 0-0 .000 3 1.5
TEAM 29 243.4 1162-2641 .440 364-1117 589-770 .765 3277 113.0
OPPONENTS 29 243.4 1238-2668 .464 347-922 571-718 .795 3394 117.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 63 206 269 11.7 101 4.4 80 1 24 72 29
Wiggins 31 99 130 5.2 78 3.1 62 0 18 61 29
Teague 13 57 70 2.8 166 6.6 51 0 20 55 10
Covington 19 130 149 5.3 29 1.0 85 0 40 44 23
Layman 12 29 41 2.9 11 .8 31 0 12 18 10
Okogie 37 88 125 4.6 40 1.5 59 0 25 41 11
Culver 30 59 89 3.2 57 2.0 55 0 23 33 15
Napier 3 31 34 2.1 55 3.4 18 0 18 26 4
Bates-Diop 7 35 42 2.5 8 .5 15 0 7 5 7
Dieng 29 88 117 4.7 25 1.0 43 0 19 18 24
McLaughlin 1 8 9 1.8 12 2.4 5 0 4 4 0
Graham 25 63 88 3.3 25 .9 53 0 15 15 2
Martin 2 24 26 2.6 3 .3 22 0 2 5 1
Vonleh 24 51 75 3.8 19 1.0 26 0 7 16 4
Nowell 0 2 2 .4 5 1.0 2 0 0 1 0
Bell 22 39 61 3.4 12 .7 13 0 2 15 9
Reid 0 1 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 318 1010 1328 45.8 646 22.3 621 1 236 446 178
OPPONENTS 320 1048 1368 47.2 702 24.2 659 1 216 438 158