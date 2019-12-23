https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-Timberwolves-Stax-14927194.php
Minnesota Timberwolves Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|23
|33.9
|207-403
|.514
|82-196
|113-142
|.796
|609
|26.5
|Wiggins
|24
|35.4
|226-492
|.459
|54-158
|98-131
|.748
|604
|25.2
|Teague
|24
|29.6
|107-234
|.457
|26-65
|99-114
|.868
|339
|14.1
|Covington
|27
|28.0
|112-258
|.434
|54-160
|49-56
|.875
|327
|12.1
|Layman
|14
|26.4
|61-132
|.462
|19-54
|6-10
|.600
|147
|10.5
|Okogie
|26
|25.2
|68-166
|.410
|20-69
|64-81
|.790
|220
|8.5
|Culver
|27
|22.6
|87-238
|.366
|23-96
|23-53
|.434
|220
|8.1
|Napier
|16
|18.5
|39-106
|.368
|16-67
|24-29
|.828
|118
|7.4
|Bates-Diop
|16
|18.5
|41-86
|.477
|19-44
|9-15
|.600
|110
|6.9
|Dieng
|24
|14.4
|50-116
|.431
|17-46
|22-30
|.733
|139
|5.8
|Graham
|26
|20.2
|51-149
|.342
|15-70
|20-28
|.714
|137
|5.3
|Vonleh
|19
|11.9
|28-56
|.500
|1-13
|20-24
|.833
|77
|4.1
|Martin
|9
|13.7
|15-44
|.341
|5-24
|0-0
|.000
|35
|3.9
|Bell
|17
|10.4
|24-44
|.545
|0-5
|16-25
|.640
|64
|3.8
|Nowell
|4
|10.8
|6-12
|.500
|0-6
|1-1
|1.000
|13
|3.3
|McLaughlin
|4
|14.3
|4-15
|.267
|1-8
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|2.8
|Reid
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|TEAM
|28
|243.6
|1127-2553
|.441
|353-1083
|566-741
|.764
|3173
|113.3
|OPPONENTS
|28
|243.6
|1200-2582
|.465
|335-892
|546-688
|.794
|3281
|117.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|63
|206
|269
|11.7
|101
|4.4
|80
|1
|24
|72
|29
|Wiggins
|30
|93
|123
|5.1
|76
|3.2
|57
|0
|18
|55
|28
|Teague
|13
|56
|69
|2.9
|162
|6.8
|49
|0
|20
|52
|9
|Covington
|19
|126
|145
|5.4
|29
|1.1
|83
|0
|40
|43
|22
|Layman
|12
|29
|41
|2.9
|11
|.8
|31
|0
|12
|18
|10
|Okogie
|34
|88
|122
|4.7
|39
|1.5
|58
|0
|24
|39
|10
|Culver
|30
|57
|87
|3.2
|57
|2.1
|52
|0
|23
|32
|14
|Napier
|3
|31
|34
|2.1
|55
|3.4
|18
|0
|18
|26
|4
|Bates-Diop
|7
|34
|41
|2.6
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|6
|5
|7
|Dieng
|25
|84
|109
|4.5
|24
|1.0
|41
|0
|16
|17
|23
|Graham
|24
|61
|85
|3.3
|24
|.9
|53
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Vonleh
|24
|43
|67
|3.5
|18
|.9
|26
|0
|6
|16
|4
|Martin
|2
|24
|26
|2.9
|3
|.3
|20
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Bell
|21
|39
|60
|3.5
|12
|.7
|13
|0
|2
|15
|9
|Nowell
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McLaughlin
|1
|6
|7
|1.8
|8
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Reid
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|308
|979
|1287
|46.0
|630
|22.5
|603
|1
|226
|430
|172
|OPPONENTS
|307
|1006
|1313
|46.9
|675
|24.1
|632
|1
|205
|418
|152
