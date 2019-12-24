https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-3-Calgary-0-14928723.php
Minnesota 3, Calgary 0
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Donato, Fiala), 4:51. 2, Minnesota, Kunin 9 (Greenway, Sturm), 9:49.
Third Period_3, Minnesota, Staal 14 (Brodin, Kunin), 17:17 (en).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-8-7_22. Minnesota 10-15-9_34.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 1; Minnesota 0 of 0.
Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 3-7-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 6-8-2 (22-22).
A_17,596 (18,064). T_2:24.
Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.
