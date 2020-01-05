Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|7
|0
|6
|—
|26
|New Orleans
|3
|7
|0
|10
|0
|—
|20
NO_FG Lutz 29, 9:52. Drive: 8 plays, 26 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: T.Hill 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Brees 12 pass to Thomas.
Min_FG Bailey 43, 4:05. Drive: 11 plays, 50 yards, 5:47. Key Plays: Cousins 10 pass to Mattison; D.Cook 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Mattison 16 run; Cousins 9 pass to O.Johnson on 3rd-and-16.
NO_Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18. Drive: 4 plays, 70 yards, 2:12. Key Plays: T.Hill 11 run; T.Hill 50 pass to D.Harris.
Min_FG Bailey 21, 2:54. Drive: 13 plays, 72 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: Cousins 13 pass to Rudolph on 3rd-and-7; D.Cook 22 run; Cousins 8 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-5; Cousins 19 pass to D.Cook.
Min_D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23. Drive: 7 plays, 45 yards, 1:40. Key Plays: A.Harris 30 interception return to New Orleans 45; Cousins 19 pass to Thielen; Cousins 13 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-4.
Min_D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23. Drive: 8 plays, 64 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Gardner-Johnson 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Cousins 34 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-9; Cousins 9 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-1.
NO_T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31. Drive: 8 plays, 85 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Brees 14 pass to J.Cook; Brees 14 pass to J.Cook on 3rd-and-3; Brees 18 pass to Ginn.
NO_FG Lutz 49, :02. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 1:53. Key Play: Brees 14 pass to J.Cook.
Min_Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Cousins 10 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-1; D.Cook 11 run; Cousins 43 pass to Thielen.
A_73,038.
|Min
|NO
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|19
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|10-18
|4-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|362
|324
|Total Plays
|74
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|136
|97
|Rushes
|40
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.4
|5.7
|NET YARDS PASSING
|226
|227
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-16
|3-31
|Gross-Yds passing
|242
|258
|Completed-Att.
|19-31
|27-34
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.6
|6.1
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-2-0
|6-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-49.7
|5-45.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|50
|192
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|4-44
|Kickoff Returns
|1-3
|5-148
|Interceptions
|1-30
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-26
|6-52
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|36:56
|27:24
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 28-94, Mattison 5-20, Abdullah 1-9, Diggs 2-8, Ham 1-3, Thielen 1-3, Cousins 2-(minus 1). New Orleans, T.Hill 4-50, Murray 5-21, Kamara 7-21, Brees 1-5.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 19-31-0-242. New Orleans, Brees 26-33-1-208, T.Hill 1-1-0-50.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 7-129, Rudolph 4-31, Cook 3-36, Diggs 2-19, O.Johnson 2-17, Mattison 1-10. New Orleans, Kamara 8-34, Thomas 7-70, Cook 5-54, T.Hill 2-25, J.Hill 2-3, Harris 1-50, Ginn 1-18, Murray 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Sherels 2-17. New Orleans, Harris 4-44.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Abdullah 1-3. New Orleans, Harris 4-133, Ortiz 1-15.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, H.Smith 8-3-0, Barr 7-1-0, Rhodes 3-1-0, Hunter 2-3-1.5, Griffen 2-1-1.5, Wilson 2-1-0, Waynes 2-0-0, Weatherly 2-0-0, Kendricks 1-4-0, Harris 1-2-0, H.Hill 1-1-0, Stephen 1-1-0, J.Johnson 1-0-0, Joseph 0-2-0, Sendejo 0-2-0. New Orleans, M.Williams 5-5-0, Hendrickson 5-0-1, Klein 4-4-0, Bell 4-3-0, Davis 4-3-0, Lattimore 4-0-0, Jenkins 3-5-.5, Robertson 3-1-0, Jordan 3-0-1, Gardner-Johnson 2-1-0, Onyemata 2-1-0, Tuttle 2-0-0, Alonso 1-1-0, Edwards 1-1-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Stallworth 1-0-0, Brown 0-2-.5.
INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, Harris 1-30. New Orleans, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 43.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Richard Hall, HL Jim Mello, LJ Byron Boston, FJ Allen Baynes, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Gregory Wilson, Replay Mark Butterworth.