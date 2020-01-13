https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-14970953.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|38
|30.9
|417-758
|.550
|63-194
|236-384
|.615
|1133
|29.8
|Middleton
|34
|28.5
|242-499
|.485
|73-181
|100-112
|.893
|657
|19.3
|Bledsoe
|33
|26.3
|191-393
|.486
|43-121
|89-107
|.832
|514
|15.6
|B.Lopez
|39
|26.3
|141-346
|.408
|54-184
|57-66
|.864
|393
|10.1
|Hill
|38
|21.4
|136-250
|.544
|59-115
|48-59
|.814
|379
|10.0
|DiVincenzo
|37
|22.7
|121-273
|.443
|43-131
|35-43
|.814
|320
|8.6
|Ilyasova
|37
|16.8
|105-212
|.495
|35-96
|49-60
|.817
|294
|7.9
|Matthews
|38
|24.0
|95-234
|.406
|58-163
|31-39
|.795
|279
|7.3
|Korver
|35
|16.4
|68-170
|.400
|56-138
|21-24
|.875
|213
|6.1
|R.Lopez
|41
|14.5
|98-189
|.519
|17-63
|20-39
|.513
|233
|5.7
|Brown
|29
|15.8
|53-139
|.381
|25-73
|23-30
|.767
|154
|5.3
|Connaughton
|38
|18.4
|76-172
|.442
|26-90
|18-25
|.720
|196
|5.2
|Bender
|3
|9.7
|6-8
|.750
|2-4
|1-1
|1.000
|15
|5.0
|Wilson
|23
|9.5
|31-73
|.425
|11-44
|3-5
|.600
|76
|3.3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|13
|4.2
|11-20
|.550
|0-2
|4-8
|.500
|26
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|240.6
|1792-3743
|.479
|566-1603
|737-1006
|.733
|4887
|119.2
|OPPONENTS
|41
|240.6
|1582-3828
|.413
|576-1570
|643-833
|.772
|4383
|106.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|90
|398
|488
|12.8
|210
|5.5
|120
|0
|46
|130
|40
|Middleton
|29
|168
|197
|5.8
|130
|3.8
|78
|0
|32
|67
|6
|Bledsoe
|25
|127
|152
|4.6
|173
|5.2
|71
|0
|31
|74
|19
|B.Lopez
|26
|163
|189
|4.8
|57
|1.5
|88
|0
|29
|37
|96
|Hill
|38
|84
|122
|3.2
|120
|3.2
|53
|0
|29
|33
|4
|DiVincenzo
|33
|135
|168
|4.5
|84
|2.3
|62
|0
|58
|42
|8
|Ilyasova
|44
|150
|194
|5.2
|37
|1.0
|54
|0
|15
|20
|12
|Matthews
|7
|83
|90
|2.4
|52
|1.4
|56
|0
|25
|25
|6
|Korver
|9
|55
|64
|1.8
|43
|1.2
|41
|0
|16
|29
|7
|R.Lopez
|40
|73
|113
|2.8
|27
|.7
|53
|0
|6
|37
|29
|Brown
|18
|98
|116
|4.0
|30
|1.0
|33
|0
|19
|26
|4
|Connaughton
|31
|135
|166
|4.4
|66
|1.7
|39
|0
|12
|33
|21
|Bender
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|3
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wilson
|6
|40
|46
|2.0
|16
|.7
|17
|0
|0
|11
|4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|1
|7
|.5
|6
|.5
|7
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|403
|1713
|2116
|51.6
|1059
|25.8
|780
|0
|320
|589
|259
|OPPONENTS
|397
|1497
|1894
|46.2
|981
|23.9
|886
|0
|293
|600
|185
