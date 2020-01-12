FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. (9-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Belles 15 3-8 1-2 2-5 0 4 7
Hollie 22 1-3 0-0 1-2 3 3 2
Clouden 37 7-14 2-2 0-2 5 2 20
Joiner 26 2-7 0-0 1-2 1 1 6
McCutcheon 28 1-5 0-0 0-2 4 1 3
Parks 19 3-10 0-0 3-8 0 4 6
Dodd 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ayrault 15 3-7 0-0 0-6 0 1 7
Hendrickson 4 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Jacqmain 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ozment 18 3-5 2-3 1-1 2 2 8
Winston 14 3-3 1-2 0-1 4 1 8
Totals 200 27-65 6-9 10-32 20 19 69

Percentages: FG 41.538, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .45 (Clouden 4-7, Joiner 2-5, McCutcheon 1-4, Ayrault 1-2, Winston 1-1, Hendrickson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Belles 1, Ayrault 1)

Turnovers: 12 (McCutcheon 4, Joiner 2, Hollie 1, Clouden 1, Parks 1, Ayrault 1, Jacqmain 1, Ozment 1)

Steals: 9 (Winston 3, Ozment 2, Hollie 1, Clouden 1, Parks 1, Ayrault 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN (9-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Laszewski 29 5-9 1-2 2-5 0 0 11
Lewis 31 4-7 4-4 4-13 0 1 12
Beverley 25 1-8 0-0 0-0 2 1 3
Hilliard 31 3-8 1-2 2-3 1 1 7
Van Leeuwen 26 0-5 1-2 0-5 5 2 1
Crowley 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Stapleton 6 0-0 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Stauffacher 8 0-0 2-2 0-1 1 0 2
Bragg 4 0-0 2-2 0-4 2 2 2
Gilreath 15 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 6
Luehring 6 1-4 2-2 0-0 0 1 4
Pospisilova 17 1-5 0-0 2-5 0 0 3
Totals 200 17-51 14-18 11-39 11 9 52

Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Gilreath 2-4, Beverley 1-4, Pospisilova 1-2, Hilliard 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Luehring 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Laszewski 2, Lewis 2)

Turnovers: 20 (Lewis 7, Hilliard 3, Gilreath 2, Pospisilova 2, Laszewski 1, Beverley 1, Van Leeuwen 1)

Steals: 1 (Lewis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wisconsin 12 21 7 12 52
Michigan St. 18 16 17 18 69

A_6,174

Officials_Talisa Green, Frank Steratore, Jesse Dickerson