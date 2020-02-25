Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 51 29.8 340-690 .493 38-110 180-231 .779 898 17.6
Ja.Jackson 54 28.0 328-701 .468 135-340 123-166 .741 914 16.9
Brooks 57 28.2 316-781 .405 112-301 124-153 .810 868 15.2
Valanciunas 54 25.9 329-572 .575 27-74 94-131 .718 779 14.4
Clarke 50 21.7 254-408 .623 21-52 73-93 .785 602 12.0
Crowder 45 29.4 147-399 .368 78-266 75-95 .789 447 9.9
Dieng 4 18.8 14-24 .583 4-9 3-3 1.000 35 8.8
Jo.Jackson 10 19.0 31-71 .437 8-29 17-24 .708 87 8.7
Melton 44 18.7 126-293 .430 25-86 81-97 .835 358 8.1
Allen 30 16.6 79-176 .449 33-91 30-35 .857 221 7.4
Jones 57 18.8 169-355 .476 36-92 32-43 .744 406 7.1
Hill 48 18.8 96-233 .412 56-147 26-38 .684 274 5.7
Anderson 51 18.3 116-232 .500 10-47 38-58 .655 280 5.5
Bell 1 15.0 1-4 .250 1-2 2-2 1.000 5 5.0
Guduric 36 12.5 57-146 .390 23-75 21-23 .913 158 4.4
Hannahs 1 7.0 1-3 .333 0-0 2-2 1.000 4 4.0
Caboclo 22 8.7 28-69 .406 4-25 2-3 .667 62 2.8
Konchar 7 7.4 7-9 .778 0-2 1-2 .500 15 2.1
Watanabe 9 5.4 6-14 .429 2-4 2-4 .500 16 1.8
TEAM 57 240.4 2445-5180 .472 613-1752 926-1203 .770 6429 112.8
OPPONENTS 57 240.4 2345-5155 .455 727-1958 1133-1447 .783 6550 114.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 32 140 172 3.4 346 6.8 79 0 48 166 13
Ja.Jackson 53 201 254 4.7 76 1.4 219 0 36 94 87
Brooks 54 137 191 3.4 118 2.1 217 0 53 94 23
Valanciunas 154 413 567 10.5 99 1.8 143 0 24 96 62
Clarke 78 214 292 5.8 72 1.4 82 0 26 46 42
Crowder 40 237 277 6.2 125 2.8 85 2 47 54 14
Dieng 4 21 25 6.2 3 .8 12 0 6 3 5
Jo.Jackson 7 33 40 4.0 11 1.1 19 0 7 14 4
Melton 29 128 157 3.6 130 3.0 79 0 55 65 14
Allen 5 61 66 2.2 43 1.4 36 0 6 23 1
Jones 8 81 89 1.6 255 4.5 37 0 48 48 6
Hill 24 120 144 3.0 94 2.0 73 0 31 40 7
Anderson 48 170 218 4.3 110 2.2 78 0 41 45 24
Bell 1 1 2 2.0 2 2.0 1 0 1 3 0
Guduric 12 53 65 1.8 42 1.2 32 0 11 34 7
Hannahs 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
Caboclo 17 27 44 2.0 10 .5 23 0 10 7 12
Konchar 2 7 9 1.3 7 1.0 1 0 0 0 1
Watanabe 1 7 8 .9 1 .1 5 0 1 1 1
TEAM 569 2052 2621 46.0 1544 27.1 1222 2 451 868 323
OPPONENTS 582 1984 2566 45.0 1424 25.0 1130 4 448 831 308