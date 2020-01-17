https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Memphis-Grizzlies-Stax-14983345.php
Memphis Grizzlies Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ja.Jackson
|40
|28.2
|261-541
|.482
|107-258
|90-119
|.756
|719
|18.0
|Morant
|35
|29.7
|237-480
|.494
|33-81
|123-153
|.804
|630
|18.0
|Valanciunas
|38
|25.3
|242-403
|.600
|25-58
|70-91
|.769
|579
|15.2
|Brooks
|41
|28.0
|223-543
|.411
|87-226
|87-104
|.837
|620
|15.1
|Clarke
|35
|21.3
|180-287
|.627
|16-40
|53-66
|.803
|429
|12.3
|Crowder
|38
|30.2
|132-351
|.376
|72-235
|60-77
|.779
|396
|10.4
|Melton
|30
|17.3
|84-184
|.457
|18-57
|53-61
|.869
|239
|8.0
|Allen
|26
|17.1
|69-157
|.439
|32-84
|28-32
|.875
|198
|7.6
|Jones
|41
|19.2
|106-242
|.438
|21-65
|24-32
|.750
|257
|6.3
|Hill
|39
|19.0
|80-200
|.400
|45-122
|19-26
|.731
|224
|5.7
|Anderson
|35
|17.1
|68-151
|.450
|7-33
|26-41
|.634
|169
|4.8
|Guduric
|28
|13.8
|47-127
|.370
|18-64
|15-17
|.882
|127
|4.5
|Caboclo
|22
|8.7
|28-69
|.406
|4-25
|2-3
|.667
|62
|2.8
|Watanabe
|4
|4.5
|3-6
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Konchar
|2
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|240.6
|1760-3741
|.470
|486-1350
|650-822
|.791
|4656
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|41
|240.6
|1704-3689
|.462
|517-1405
|828-1044
|.793
|4753
|115.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ja.Jackson
|45
|149
|194
|4.8
|60
|1.5
|165
|0
|28
|67
|58
|Morant
|23
|98
|121
|3.5
|243
|6.9
|58
|0
|35
|115
|10
|Valanciunas
|102
|271
|373
|9.8
|76
|2.0
|97
|0
|12
|77
|37
|Brooks
|39
|97
|136
|3.3
|85
|2.1
|157
|0
|40
|64
|16
|Clarke
|48
|157
|205
|5.9
|51
|1.5
|55
|0
|15
|35
|30
|Crowder
|34
|199
|233
|6.1
|111
|2.9
|77
|1
|39
|49
|14
|Melton
|23
|94
|117
|3.9
|91
|3.0
|56
|0
|37
|42
|11
|Allen
|5
|55
|60
|2.3
|37
|1.4
|34
|0
|6
|22
|1
|Jones
|5
|58
|63
|1.5
|190
|4.6
|30
|0
|38
|41
|5
|Hill
|22
|105
|127
|3.3
|77
|2.0
|57
|0
|29
|31
|6
|Anderson
|34
|101
|135
|3.9
|76
|2.2
|50
|0
|25
|27
|15
|Guduric
|12
|42
|54
|1.9
|38
|1.4
|25
|0
|9
|28
|6
|Caboclo
|17
|27
|44
|2.0
|10
|.5
|23
|0
|10
|7
|12
|Watanabe
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Konchar
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|410
|1458
|1868
|45.6
|1145
|27.9
|885
|1
|323
|631
|222
|OPPONENTS
|401
|1432
|1833
|44.7
|1025
|25.0
|810
|0
|318
|605
|221
