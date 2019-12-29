AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 27 29.3 179-380 .471 25-62 99-126 .786 482 17.9
Ja.Jackson 32 27.9 204-434 .470 82-207 77-102 .755 567 17.7
Valanciunas 30 25.0 183-312 .587 18-41 47-64 .734 431 14.4
Brooks 33 27.8 164-412 .398 58-159 77-93 .828 463 14.0
Clarke 27 21.4 149-229 .651 15-32 33-44 .750 346 12.8
Crowder 32 30.8 108-297 .364 59-202 48-64 .750 323 10.1
Allen 18 17.9 53-120 .442 25-62 16-19 .842 147 8.2
Melton 22 16.3 56-126 .444 12-34 35-41 .854 159 7.2
Jones 33 19.8 86-198 .434 18-54 21-28 .750 211 6.4
Hill 31 19.7 68-166 .410 39-98 13-20 .650 188 6.1
Anderson 27 18.1 59-123 .480 5-21 23-37 .622 146 5.4
Guduric 26 14.7 47-126 .373 18-64 15-17 .882 127 4.9
Caboclo 20 9.4 28-67 .418 4-24 2-3 .667 62 3.1
Watanabe 4 4.5 3-6 .500 1-2 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Iguodala 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Jo.Jackson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Konchar 1 7.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 33 240.8 1387-2996 .463 379-1062 506-658 .769 3659 110.9
OPPONENTS 33 240.8 1381-2962 .466 418-1118 668-844 .791 3848 116.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 18 69 87 3.2 174 6.4 46 0 29 84 9
Ja.Jackson 32 112 144 4.5 50 1.6 130 0 21 57 42
Valanciunas 79 213 292 9.7 54 1.8 77 0 9 62 27
Brooks 34 82 116 3.5 66 2.0 123 0 36 56 12
Clarke 37 113 150 5.6 37 1.4 44 0 11 27 22
Crowder 28 169 197 6.2 91 2.8 64 1 28 43 11
Allen 2 41 43 2.4 27 1.5 27 0 5 18 1
Melton 19 65 84 3.8 68 3.1 46 0 30 35 5
Jones 4 49 53 1.6 158 4.8 26 0 30 34 4
Hill 19 84 103 3.3 58 1.9 49 0 27 28 5
Anderson 27 86 113 4.2 65 2.4 42 0 17 24 14
Guduric 12 41 53 2.0 36 1.4 25 0 9 28 6
Caboclo 17 27 44 2.2 10 .5 22 0 10 7 12
Watanabe 1 4 5 1.2 0 .0 1 0 0 1 1
Iguodala 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Jo.Jackson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Konchar 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 329 1155 1484 45.0 894 27.1 722 1 262 525 171
OPPONENTS 321 1169 1490 45.2 838 25.4 645 0 263 486 189