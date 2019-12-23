AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 24 29.3 161-346 .465 23-57 92-116 .793 437 18.2
Ja.Jackson 29 27.4 181-388 .466 72-181 71-91 .780 505 17.4
Brooks 30 28.0 155-383 .405 55-149 69-83 .831 434 14.5
Valanciunas 27 25.0 160-278 .576 16-38 42-58 .724 378 14.0
Clarke 24 21.4 133-206 .646 13-29 29-38 .763 308 12.8
Crowder 29 31.2 103-274 .376 57-188 47-62 .758 310 10.7
Allen 15 18.5 46-105 .438 20-51 16-19 .842 128 8.5
Melton 19 16.2 43-101 .426 11-29 30-36 .833 127 6.7
Hill 28 20.2 66-158 .418 38-94 13-20 .650 183 6.5
Anderson 24 19.0 57-116 .491 5-20 22-35 .629 141 5.9
Jones 30 19.9 72-180 .400 12-45 21-28 .750 177 5.9
Guduric 26 14.7 47-126 .373 18-64 15-17 .882 127 4.9
Caboclo 18 10.2 28-65 .431 4-23 2-3 .667 62 3.4
Watanabe 4 4.5 3-6 .500 1-2 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Iguodala 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Jo.Jackson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Konchar 1 7.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 30 240.8 1255-2732 .459 345-970 469-606 .774 3324 110.8
OPPONENTS 30 240.8 1238-2688 .461 384-1030 627-790 .794 3487 116.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 18 58 76 3.2 159 6.6 43 0 28 78 8
Ja.Jackson 29 105 134 4.6 43 1.5 120 0 19 54 38
Brooks 29 79 108 3.6 63 2.1 110 0 32 44 12
Valanciunas 73 193 266 9.9 50 1.9 73 0 8 58 26
Clarke 35 105 140 5.8 29 1.2 43 0 10 24 20
Crowder 23 156 179 6.2 84 2.9 61 1 28 40 11
Allen 2 39 41 2.7 22 1.5 24 0 5 15 1
Melton 17 52 69 3.6 60 3.2 37 0 23 27 4
Hill 18 72 90 3.2 52 1.9 45 0 27 27 2
Anderson 24 79 103 4.3 56 2.3 37 0 17 24 13
Jones 2 46 48 1.6 146 4.9 25 0 29 32 4
Guduric 12 41 53 2.0 36 1.4 25 0 9 28 6
Caboclo 16 26 42 2.3 8 .4 21 0 9 7 12
Watanabe 1 4 5 1.2 0 .0 1 0 0 1 1
Iguodala 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Jo.Jackson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Konchar 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 299 1055 1354 45.1 808 26.9 665 1 244 479 158
OPPONENTS 300 1067 1367 45.6 751 25.0 597 0 234 455 177