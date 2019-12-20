https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Memphis-Grizzlies-Stax-14921309.php
Memphis Grizzlies Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|22
|29.3
|153-322
|.475
|23-52
|87-110
|.791
|416
|18.9
|Ja.Jackson
|27
|27.1
|168-358
|.469
|66-165
|61-79
|.772
|463
|17.1
|Brooks
|28
|27.7
|145-354
|.410
|49-134
|63-77
|.818
|402
|14.4
|Valanciunas
|26
|24.8
|153-265
|.577
|16-38
|42-58
|.724
|364
|14.0
|Clarke
|22
|21.7
|126-194
|.649
|13-28
|29-36
|.806
|294
|13.4
|Crowder
|27
|31.3
|92-248
|.371
|55-176
|44-59
|.746
|283
|10.5
|Allen
|13
|18.9
|38-92
|.413
|15-43
|15-17
|.882
|106
|8.2
|Hill
|26
|20.2
|60-144
|.417
|34-85
|13-20
|.650
|167
|6.4
|Melton
|17
|16.2
|36-90
|.400
|8-25
|28-33
|.848
|108
|6.4
|Anderson
|22
|19.7
|55-113
|.487
|4-18
|22-35
|.629
|136
|6.2
|Jones
|28
|20.0
|67-170
|.394
|10-41
|19-26
|.731
|163
|5.8
|Guduric
|26
|14.7
|47-126
|.373
|18-64
|15-17
|.882
|127
|4.9
|Caboclo
|17
|10.5
|28-65
|.431
|4-23
|2-3
|.667
|62
|3.6
|Watanabe
|4
|4.5
|3-6
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Konchar
|1
|7.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|240.9
|1171-2547
|.460
|316-894
|440-570
|.772
|3098
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|28
|240.9
|1155-2496
|.463
|356-957
|592-743
|.797
|3258
|116.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|16
|54
|70
|3.2
|144
|6.5
|38
|0
|28
|70
|6
|Ja.Jackson
|27
|99
|126
|4.7
|40
|1.5
|113
|0
|16
|53
|32
|Brooks
|27
|68
|95
|3.4
|56
|2.0
|106
|0
|30
|41
|11
|Valanciunas
|69
|183
|252
|9.7
|48
|1.8
|72
|0
|8
|57
|22
|Clarke
|34
|99
|133
|6.0
|25
|1.1
|40
|0
|9
|23
|20
|Crowder
|21
|144
|165
|6.1
|77
|2.9
|58
|1
|26
|39
|10
|Allen
|2
|36
|38
|2.9
|19
|1.5
|21
|0
|5
|15
|1
|Hill
|15
|68
|83
|3.2
|51
|2.0
|41
|0
|26
|25
|2
|Melton
|16
|47
|63
|3.7
|52
|3.1
|35
|0
|19
|25
|4
|Anderson
|24
|76
|100
|4.5
|52
|2.4
|36
|0
|16
|22
|13
|Jones
|1
|40
|41
|1.5
|137
|4.9
|25
|0
|26
|32
|4
|Guduric
|12
|41
|53
|2.0
|36
|1.4
|25
|0
|9
|28
|6
|Caboclo
|16
|24
|40
|2.4
|8
|.5
|21
|0
|9
|7
|12
|Watanabe
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Konchar
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|281
|983
|1264
|45.1
|745
|26.6
|632
|1
|227
|458
|144
|OPPONENTS
|266
|990
|1256
|44.9
|703
|25.1
|562
|0
|220
|426
|164
