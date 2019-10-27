https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Team-Leaders-14566029.php
MVFC Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|1
|88
|11.0
|South Dakota St.
|8
|0
|132
|16.5
|Illinois St.
|8
|0
|133
|16.6
|UNI
|8
|1
|171
|21.4
|Youngstown St.
|8
|0
|182
|22.8
|Indiana St.
|8
|0
|193
|24.1
|Southern Ill.
|8
|0
|206
|25.8
|South Dakota
|8
|0
|260
|32.5
|Western Ill.
|8
|0
|269
|33.6
|Missouri St.
|7
|0
|257
|36.7
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|528
|3,692
|461.5
|South Dakota
|8
|601
|3,509
|438.6
|Youngstown St.
|8
|530
|3,318
|414.8
|South Dakota St.
|8
|477
|3,279
|409.9
|Southern Ill.
|8
|549
|3,275
|409.4
|Illinois St.
|8
|501
|2,693
|336.6
|UNI
|8
|492
|2,652
|331.5
|Indiana St.
|8
|555
|2,638
|329.8
|Western Ill.
|8
|557
|2,419
|302.4
|Missouri St.
|7
|466
|1,930
|275.7
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|373
|2,341
|23
|292.6
|South Dakota St.
|8
|312
|1,878
|19
|234.8
|Southern Ill.
|8
|352
|1,698
|20
|212.3
|Youngstown St.
|8
|335
|1,663
|22
|207.9
|Illinois St.
|8
|334
|1,482
|18
|185.3
|South Dakota
|8
|298
|1,306
|12
|163.3
|Indiana St.
|8
|335
|1,305
|6
|163.1
|UNI
|8
|275
|893
|7
|111.6
|Western Ill.
|8
|274
|819
|5
|102.4
|Missouri St.
|7
|210
|405
|2
|57.9
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|251
|817
|3
|102.1
|UNI
|8
|331
|962
|8
|120.3
|Illinois St.
|8
|293
|964
|4
|120.5
|South Dakota St.
|8
|299
|1,064
|7
|133.0
|Youngstown St.
|8
|310
|1,116
|10
|139.5
|South Dakota
|8
|279
|1,155
|14
|144.4
|Southern Ill.
|8
|306
|1,278
|14
|159.8
|Western Ill.
|8
|319
|1,420
|16
|177.5
|Indiana St.
|8
|295
|1,437
|16
|179.6
|Missouri St.
|7
|290
|1,489
|20
|212.7
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota
|8
|303
|204
|11
|2,203
|18
|275.4
|UNI
|8
|217
|120
|3
|1,759
|14
|219.9
|Missouri St.
|7
|256
|148
|6
|1,525
|11
|217.9
|Youngstown St.
|8
|195
|117
|4
|1,655
|16
|206.9
|Western Ill.
|8
|283
|162
|10
|1,600
|10
|200.0
|Southern Ill.
|8
|197
|122
|6
|1,577
|12
|197.1
|South Dakota St.
|8
|165
|98
|5
|1,401
|13
|175.1
|North Dakota St.
|8
|155
|104
|1
|1,351
|16
|168.9
|Indiana St.
|8
|220
|133
|7
|1,333
|9
|166.6
|Illinois St.
|8
|167
|84
|5
|1,211
|5
|151.4
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Youngstown St.
|8
|8
|8
|16
|3
|4
|7
|9
|1.13
|North Dakota St.
|8
|3
|9
|12
|4
|1
|5
|7
|.88
|UNI
|8
|8
|8
|16
|6
|3
|9
|7
|.88
|South Dakota St.
|8
|5
|10
|15
|6
|5
|11
|4
|.50
|Illinois St.
|8
|7
|8
|15
|8
|5
|13
|2
|.25
|Southern Ill.
|8
|4
|7
|11
|4
|6
|10
|1
|.13
|Indiana St.
|8
|6
|7
|13
|11
|7
|18
|-5
|-0.63
|Missouri St.
|7
|4
|3
|7
|6
|6
|12
|-5
|-0.71
|South Dakota
|8
|5
|9
|14
|10
|11
|21
|-7
|-0.88
|Western Ill.
|8
|7
|3
|10
|10
|10
|20
|-10
|-1.25
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|North Dakota St.
|8
|232
|124
|9
|1,348
|4
|100.19
|South Dakota St.
|8
|228
|133
|10
|1,371
|9
|113.10
|Indiana St.
|8
|210
|120
|7
|1,268
|9
|115.34
|Illinois St.
|8
|263
|155
|8
|1,628
|13
|121.16
|UNI
|8
|237
|148
|8
|1,593
|12
|128.87
|Southern Ill.
|8
|218
|130
|7
|1,719
|13
|139.13
|Youngstown St.
|8
|182
|102
|8
|1,475
|14
|140.71
|South Dakota
|8
|291
|187
|9
|2,371
|20
|149.20
|Western Ill.
|8
|246
|154
|3
|2,017
|18
|153.18
|Missouri St.
|7
|176
|110
|3
|1,566
|11
|154.46
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|14
|312
|22.29
|Western Ill.
|8
|32
|694
|21.69
|South Dakota
|8
|13
|281
|21.62
|Illinois St.
|8
|12
|248
|20.67
|Youngstown St.
|8
|13
|257
|19.77
|South Dakota St.
|8
|18
|344
|19.11
|Southern Ill.
|8
|24
|440
|18.33
|Missouri St.
|7
|12
|217
|18.08
|Indiana St.
|8
|26
|470
|18.08
|UNI
|8
|9
|123
|13.67
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|14
|186
|13.29
|Youngstown St.
|8
|24
|310
|12.92
|South Dakota St.
|8
|19
|226
|11.89
|Indiana St.
|8
|14
|110
|7.86
|South Dakota
|8
|7
|46
|6.57
|Southern Ill.
|8
|12
|72
|6.00
|Western Ill.
|8
|15
|77
|5.13
|UNI
|8
|13
|66
|5.08
|Illinois St.
|8
|12
|47
|3.92
|Missouri St.
|7
|10
|26
|2.60
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|South Dakota
|8
|120
|36
|39.61
|Missouri St.
|7
|111
|51
|38.61
|Southern Ill.
|8
|125
|38
|38.29
|South Dakota St.
|8
|11
|28
|37.93
|Western Ill.
|8
|154
|56
|37.34
|North Dakota St.
|8
|43
|30
|37.30
|Illinois St.
|8
|55
|49
|36.96
|UNI
|8
|146
|47
|35.11
|Indiana St.
|8
|40
|43
|34.67
|Youngstown St.
|8
|108
|40
|31.93
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|483
|2,165
|270.6
|South Dakota St.
|8
|527
|2,435
|304.4
|UNI
|8
|568
|2,555
|319.4
|Youngstown St.
|8
|492
|2,591
|323.9
|Illinois St.
|8
|556
|2,592
|324.0
|Indiana St.
|8
|505
|2,705
|338.1
|Southern Ill.
|8
|524
|2,997
|374.6
|Western Ill.
|8
|565
|3,437
|429.6
|Missouri St.
|7
|466
|3,055
|436.4
|South Dakota
|8
|570
|3,526
|440.8
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|8
|297
|37.1
|Youngstown St.
|8
|4
|289
|36.1
|South Dakota St.
|8
|7
|264
|33.0
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|235
|29.4
|Southern Ill.
|8
|2
|227
|28.4
|UNI
|8
|12
|196
|24.5
|Illinois St.
|8
|7
|189
|23.6
|Western Ill.
|8
|6
|137
|17.1
|Indiana St.
|8
|9
|137
|17.1
|Missouri St.
|7
|6
|106
|15.1
View Comments