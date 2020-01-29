https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/MISSISSIPPI-ST-78-FLORIDA-71-15012027.php
MISSISSIPPI ST. 78, FLORIDA 71
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Perry
|37
|9-14
|6-7
|3-8
|1
|2
|27
|Woodard
|35
|6-7
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|16
|Ado
|30
|3-5
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|2
|6
|Weatherspoon
|30
|4-9
|4-4
|0-4
|8
|3
|13
|Stewart
|29
|2-5
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Carter
|26
|4-11
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|12
|Molinar
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Oduro
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-52
|15-17
|8-30
|13
|14
|78
Percentages: FG .538, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Perry 3-3, Woodard 2-2, Weatherspoon 1-2, Carter 1-3, Stewart 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ado 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Perry 7, Carter 3, Woodard 2, Ado, Molinar, Weatherspoon).
Steals: 3 (Ado, Stewart, Weatherspoon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|32
|6-10
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|17
|Blackshear
|31
|3-10
|5-8
|3-7
|2
|3
|13
|Nembhard
|31
|5-12
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Johnson
|29
|4-8
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|4
|10
|Locke
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Payne
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Mann
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Glover
|12
|3-3
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|8
|Jitoboh
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|11-14
|6-21
|12
|14
|71
Percentages: FG .448, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Lewis 3-4, Blackshear 2-4, Mann 2-4, Locke 1-5, Nembhard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 2, Johnson, Mann).
Turnovers: 11 (Blackshear 3, Locke 2, Nembhard 2, Glover, Johnson, Lewis, Mann).
Steals: 7 (Lewis 3, Blackshear, Johnson, Mann, Payne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mississippi St.
|35
|43
|—
|78
|Florida
|45
|26
|—
|71
.
View Comments