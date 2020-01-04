FG FT Reb
IUPUI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Minnett 38 6-17 4-5 0-4 3 3 18
Weatherford 38 4-6 2-2 1-7 1 1 10
Goss 35 7-13 5-6 6-16 0 1 19
Burk 34 7-14 1-2 0-3 1 3 15
Depersia 24 2-4 0-0 2-5 5 4 4
Williams 23 2-7 2-4 0-3 2 4 6
Tyson 8 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 29-62 14-19 9-39 12 17 74

Percentages: FG .468, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Minnett 2-7, Depersia 0-1, Weatherford 0-1, Burk 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Goss 6).

Turnovers: 14 (Burk 5, Weatherford 4, Williams 2, Depersia, Goss, Minnett).

Steals: 7 (Minnett 2, Weatherford 2, Williams 2, Depersia).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lucas 37 4-15 2-4 0-6 6 3 11
Abram 29 3-9 0-0 3-10 2 2 9
Roy 27 3-13 3-3 0-4 5 3 10
Brown 23 3-8 0-0 1-4 0 1 8
Thomas 20 6-8 0-1 1-1 2 2 13
Bingham 17 4-7 0-0 1-1 1 0 12
Sessoms 17 3-4 0-2 2-4 1 5 6
Wilbourn 14 2-2 3-4 2-3 0 4 7
Henderson 9 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 2
Mitchell 7 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-68 8-14 12-37 17 21 78

Percentages: FG .426, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Bingham 4-5, Abram 3-6, Brown 2-6, Thomas 1-2, Lucas 1-5, Roy 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Roy).

Turnovers: 13 (Lucas 4, Roy 2, Sessoms 2, Abram, Brown, Henderson, Mitchell, Wilbourn).

Steals: 8 (Lucas 6, Roy, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

IUPUI 37 37 74
Milwaukee 34 44 78

A_977 (10,783).