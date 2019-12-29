MICHIGAN 86, MASS.-LOWELL 60
Withers 1-7 0-0 2, Lutete 8-14 3-5 21, Mitchell 5-10 0-0 11, Noel 6-14 3-4 16, Blunt 3-6 0-0 6, Owens 1-3 0-0 2, Glynn 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Maziashvili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 6-9 60.
Brooks 7-13 0-0 17, Simpson 3-8 2-2 9, Teske 11-14 3-4 25, DeJulius 1-5 0-0 3, Johns 3-4 0-0 6, Nunez 2-7 0-0 6, Wagner 2-4 0-0 4, Castleton 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 1-1 5, Baird 0-0 0-0 0, Bajema 1-1 0-0 2, Faulds 1-1 0-0 2, Ozuna-Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-68 6-7 86.
Halftime_Michigan 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 4-13 (Lutete 2-4, Noel 1-1, Mitchell 1-4, Withers 0-4), Michigan 8-21 (Brooks 3-7, Nunez 2-5, Wilson 1-1, DeJulius 1-3, Simpson 1-3, Johns 0-1, Wagner 0-1). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 26 (Noel 8), Michigan 38 (Castleton 9). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 7 (Withers 3), Michigan 19 (Simpson 10). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 10, Michigan 12.